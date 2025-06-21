Upgrade Fried Chicken With This Crunchy Gas Station Snack

Fried chicken may be one of the most experimented-with recipes from America. From MSG to Southern whiskey-fried chicken, it seems like just about every ingredient in the world has had its turn in the batter. But one crunchy gas station snack could be the end-all, be-all of fried chicken seasonings.

Pork rinds are cheap, tasty, and come in enough flavor varieties to suit any fried chicken recipe. While fried chicken already has plenty of hearty flavor from your choice of oil and cut of meat, pork rinds somehow retain their own inherent taste, making your golden brown creation even more satisfying. Even plain, unseasoned varieties are packed with enough umami to act as a substitute for MSG. And, of course, they're already packed with oil from their own frying, so your fried chicken will basically taste like it was fried twice — without the risk of burning the crust.

The more complex your seasoning mix is, the fewer options you may have for which flavor of pork rinds to use. For example, a highly seasoned Cajun recipe may not pair well with barbecue or salt and vinegar rinds, but it's still a great candidate for flavors that rely on a lot of peppers. While the flavor of pork rind is entirely up to your palate, there are a few universal best practices when including them in your crust.