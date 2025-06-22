Why You Need To Buy Shaved Steak At Asian Grocery Stores

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ask any chef, and they'll tell you the ideal cut of meat for making Philly cheesesteaks is thin and flavorful, with just the right level of marbling to add a bit of meaty richness that complements the melted cheese. While your local grocery store may have some options, Dan Whalen, author of "Nachos for Dinner" and food blogger at The Food in my Beard, suggests shopping elsewhere.

"If you have any Asian grocery store near you, go to that one and buy the sliced meat that is intended for hot pot or 'shabu,'" Whalen says. "I have [an] H-mart near me and it is the best place for this, but many Costcos have it too." Shabu shabu is a type of Japanese hot pot where paper-thin meat is quickly cooked in boiling broth. Though cheesesteaks may not be their intended use, Whalen notes that these cuts are slightly thicker than most shaved steak options at standard grocery stores, making them perfect. They also often come in frozen, sealed packages with individually rolled pieces, so you can take out only what you need and keep the rest frozen for later.

If the steak is too thin, it will fall apart into tiny shreds in the pan. If it's too thick, you'll end up with a chewy sandwich filling that neither tastes nor feels right. Of course, some enterprising chefs may prefer to experiment with different cuts of red meat — or even different meats altogether. Fortunately, shabu remains a standout option either way.