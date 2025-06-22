Why You Need To Buy Shaved Steak At Asian Grocery Stores
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Ask any chef, and they'll tell you the ideal cut of meat for making Philly cheesesteaks is thin and flavorful, with just the right level of marbling to add a bit of meaty richness that complements the melted cheese. While your local grocery store may have some options, Dan Whalen, author of "Nachos for Dinner" and food blogger at The Food in my Beard, suggests shopping elsewhere.
"If you have any Asian grocery store near you, go to that one and buy the sliced meat that is intended for hot pot or 'shabu,'" Whalen says. "I have [an] H-mart near me and it is the best place for this, but many Costcos have it too." Shabu shabu is a type of Japanese hot pot where paper-thin meat is quickly cooked in boiling broth. Though cheesesteaks may not be their intended use, Whalen notes that these cuts are slightly thicker than most shaved steak options at standard grocery stores, making them perfect. They also often come in frozen, sealed packages with individually rolled pieces, so you can take out only what you need and keep the rest frozen for later.
If the steak is too thin, it will fall apart into tiny shreds in the pan. If it's too thick, you'll end up with a chewy sandwich filling that neither tastes nor feels right. Of course, some enterprising chefs may prefer to experiment with different cuts of red meat — or even different meats altogether. Fortunately, shabu remains a standout option either way.
Tips for making cheesesteaks with shabu meat
In addition to its convenience and ideal size for cheesesteaks, shabu comes in a wide variety of cuts and types, including pork and chicken. "You can also usually buy it by the cut of meat and get extra nice quality if you want," Dan Whalen adds. Some Costco locations even sell Japanese wagyu shabu, which would make for the most luxurious cheesesteak imaginable.
If you're like Whalen and particular about the exact meat-to-fat ratio in your sandwich, consider buying two different cuts of shabu and portioning them into individual zip-top bags. "I make mine with 75% ribeye and 25% brisket if I am really trying to make the best cheesesteaks," he says. Shabu is often carved from premium cuts like ribeye or sirloin, so start with your favorite and adjust your blend from there.
Keep in mind that any thin-sliced meat for cheesesteaks needs high heat and quick cooking to develop great flavor. If your shabu is still frozen when it hits the pan, it will drastically reduce the pan's temperature. This is especially problematic with shabu, since if the pan isn't hot enough, its excess moisture won't evaporate quickly, causing the meat to stew instead of sear. To avoid this, use a large enough pan to hold the meat and preheat it a touch hotter than you think is necessary.