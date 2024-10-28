How To Play Korea's Trendy APT Drinking Game
If you haven't heard the new bop from BLACKPINK's Rosé featuring Bruno Mars yet, it will definitely be playing on repeat once you do. The song is called "APT.," and aside from having a catchy beat and fun lyrics, the tune actually references a popular Korean drinking game. In English, the drinking game is called Apartment, or Apt in Korean. Apt (pronounced apateu) is a Korean loan word. This means that, over time, the English word has been reproduced using the Korean alphabet and has retained its meaning. So put on "APT.," grab a bevvy, and get ready to play. To do so, all you need are your own two hands and a group of friends.
🖤GAME START🖤
After a popular chant kicking off the start of the game (which you can hear at the beginning of the song), everyone says "apateu" in unison while moving their hands to the beat. When the leader calls out a number, all the players stack their hands on top of each other. Then, the group says "one" as the person with their hand on the bottom pulls it out and puts it at the top of the stack. The process repeats until reaching the number the leader said. Whoever moves their hand to the top for that number loses, and has to take a shot. "It's so simple, puts a smile on your face[,] and breaks the ice at any party," the singer Rosé said about her favorite drinking game in a statement, per The Korea Times.
Drinking culture in Korea
The numerous Korean drinking games and the popularity of the "APT." song certainly hints at Korean drinking culture. Drinking a decent amount among friends and family is very much the norm, and there are lots of cultural customs that are important to follow to drink like a proper Korean. Many of these rules of etiquette have to do with honor and respect, like accepting any drink with both hands or waiting until the elder of the group takes the first sip before starting on your own.
Perhaps the most important piece of etiquette is to never serve yourself a drink. The eldest or most honored guest will pour for everyone else, and once they have, they will set their bottle down on the table, and someone else will pour for them.
As for the drinks, Korea's low-proof, rice-based soju is the go-to, with brands Chamisul, Chum Churum, and Jinro being some of the most popular. Soju is typically served as a shot. Crisp and light lagers like Cass, Hite, Kloud, and Terra tend to be the beers of choice for Koreans. And the libations are as important as the bites. It is also pretty much unheard of to drink without something to snack on. Expect dishes like Korean fried chicken, samgyupsal (grilled pork belly), and haemul pajeon (seafood pancakes) to be as much a part of the event as socializing and drinking games!