How To Play Korea's Trendy APT Drinking Game

The numerous Korean drinking games and the popularity of the "APT." song certainly hints at Korean drinking culture. Drinking a decent amount among friends and family is very much the norm, and there are lots of cultural customs that are important to follow to drink like a proper Korean. Many of these rules of etiquette have to do with honor and respect, like accepting any drink with both hands or waiting until the elder of the group takes the first sip before starting on your own.

Perhaps the most important piece of etiquette is to never serve yourself a drink. The eldest or most honored guest will pour for everyone else, and once they have, they will set their bottle down on the table, and someone else will pour for them.

As for the drinks, Korea's low-proof, rice-based soju is the go-to, with brands Chamisul, Chum Churum, and Jinro being some of the most popular. Soju is typically served as a shot. Crisp and light lagers like Cass, Hite, Kloud, and Terra tend to be the beers of choice for Koreans. And the libations are as important as the bites. It is also pretty much unheard of to drink without something to snack on. Expect dishes like Korean fried chicken, samgyupsal (grilled pork belly), and haemul pajeon (seafood pancakes) to be as much a part of the event as socializing and drinking games!