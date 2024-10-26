The Pie That Made Kardea Brown Fall In Love With Desserts

Kardea Brown is a beloved Food Network star known for serving up a sunny attitude, and deliciously sweet and savory dishes. Long before the South Carolinian chef of Gullah/Geechee descent ever stepped into the role of "Delicious Miss Brown," she was sharpening her sweet tooth in her youth, shaping a lifetime love of desserts.

Ms. Brown was co-hosting a wickedly delectable Halloween Sweets & Treats event at the 2024 New York City Wine & Food Festival, when we caught up with her to ask what dessert sparked her passion for sweets. The answer came quickly, as Brown happily offered up "My grandmother's sweet potato pie." She added, "It is probably one of the only things that she bakes, in between that and her bread pudding that she makes for the holidays." That sweet potato pie is not only a lasting food memory for Brown, it's also a lingering one too, as she admitted: "She bakes it so well and it's something that just ... I can taste it in my mouth as I'm talking to you."