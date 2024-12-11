The Savory Sundae You'll Find At Iowa's State Fair

The concept of food imposters — savory dishes that look like desserts and vice versa — has been showcased on programs like Food Network's "Kids Baking Championship," where young contestants craft sweet creations that resemble entrees. At Iowa's annual state fair, one real-life food imposter has become an award-winning favorite fairgoers can't get enough of: the hot beef sundae.

This hearty dish is designed to look like an ice cream sundae, with mashed potatoes in place of vanilla ice cream, shredded beef and gravy standing in for hot fudge, sour cream replacing whipped cream, shredded cheese masquerading as candy sprinkles, and a cherry tomato perched on top instead of a maraschino cherry. It's served every year at the Iowa State Fair in the Cattlemen's Beef Quarters, a restaurant that began as a tent and is now a permanent building with seating for 380 diners.

While the restaurant serves a variety of items, from breakfast combos to prime rib dinners, the hot beef sundae is what it's best known for. Since its introduction in 2006, the dish has been a favorite among fairgoers. In 2024, it earned the "Best Choose Iowa Fair Food" award, which honors food vendor items that utilize ingredients produced within the state.