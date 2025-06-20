The Costco Ready-To-Eat Meat You Need For Your 4th Of July Cookout

Nothing says 4th of July cookout like delicious, fall-off-the-bone meat that's come straight off the grill. However, for those who disagree that grilling is the easiest type of cooking (cue: burnt on the outside, raw on the inside steak) or don't have a grill, Costco is ready to save the day with its Kirkland Signature Seasoned St. Louis Ribs.

These pre-cooked St. Louis Ribs –- flat, flavorful, and meaty ribs cut from the pig's belly – are made with a Souvlaki seasoning and come in a 2.5-pound package for around $26. While the seasoning ingredients aren't listed on the Costco website, people who've tried the ribs say they're seasoned with a tasty, savory dry rub and are extremely tender. Souvlaki is marinated meat — think Greece's answer to shawarma — and often uses a spice blend that includes oregano, paprika, thyme, cumin, and garlic, so we can assume the Costco blend has something similar. To find the ribs, follow your nose, Toucan Sam-style, to the rotisserie chickens. They should be right there beside them.

Like Costco's ready-made fried chicken and mashed potatoes meal, these premade ribs are a convenient way to indulge in comfort food. They're perfect for those who have yet to master their homemade barbeque pork ribs recipe or simply want a quick and convenient way to feed people on Independence Day.