The Costco Ready-To-Eat Meat You Need For Your 4th Of July Cookout
Nothing says 4th of July cookout like delicious, fall-off-the-bone meat that's come straight off the grill. However, for those who disagree that grilling is the easiest type of cooking (cue: burnt on the outside, raw on the inside steak) or don't have a grill, Costco is ready to save the day with its Kirkland Signature Seasoned St. Louis Ribs.
These pre-cooked St. Louis Ribs –- flat, flavorful, and meaty ribs cut from the pig's belly – are made with a Souvlaki seasoning and come in a 2.5-pound package for around $26. While the seasoning ingredients aren't listed on the Costco website, people who've tried the ribs say they're seasoned with a tasty, savory dry rub and are extremely tender. Souvlaki is marinated meat — think Greece's answer to shawarma — and often uses a spice blend that includes oregano, paprika, thyme, cumin, and garlic, so we can assume the Costco blend has something similar. To find the ribs, follow your nose, Toucan Sam-style, to the rotisserie chickens. They should be right there beside them.
Like Costco's ready-made fried chicken and mashed potatoes meal, these premade ribs are a convenient way to indulge in comfort food. They're perfect for those who have yet to master their homemade barbeque pork ribs recipe or simply want a quick and convenient way to feed people on Independence Day.
How to enjoy this cookout favorite
The beauty of the Kirkland Signature Seasoned St. Louis Ribs is how easy they are to make. To prepare them, simply remove them from their packaging, wrap them in aluminum foil to preserve moisture, and cook the meat at 250 degrees Fahrenheit until the internal temperature reaches 130 degrees. The low and slow heat will help keep your ribs nice and tender. If you prefer saucier ribs, you can always drizzle them with barbeque sauce (we've ranked 15 store-bought barbeque sauces from best to worst, so you don't have to) or your favorite hot sauce.
As for sides, we think these ribs would taste fantastic paired with something creamy, like mashed potatoes, corn on the cob, or an amazing macaroni and cheese. However, you could also keep things super easy and pair it with one of Costco's premade sides — like its Kirkland Signature Broccoli Salad with Walnuts & Dressing or some store-bought potato salad that you zhuzh up for a gourmet twist. Whatever sides you choose, taking advantage of pre-cooked ribs means you can spend less time sweating over the grill and more time enjoying the celebrations.