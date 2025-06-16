Aldi Shoppers Swear By This Item For Creamy Starbucks-Style Drinks
Imagine a fluffy, thick, sweet creamy base sitting right on top of your favorite brew of coffee. It's the perfect dupe for the super popular cold foams at Starbucks, and it's all delivered for a reasonable price from Aldi. The fan-favorite item in question is the store's Barissimo Barista Cold Foam. It's the perfect topper for iced coffees or lattes, adding a layer of thick, lush creaminess and flavor. Aldi regularly sells this cold foam in two different flavors: Sweet Vanilla for a marshmallowy taste and Caramel Macchiato for a rich, buttery version. Each can is about $4 and contains multiple servings, allowing you to be an at-home barista and skip the long Starbucks drive-thru line. All you have to do is give it a brief shake, then squeeze upside down to reveal a luscious topping.
Better yet, for the dairy-free crowd, there is an oat milk-based version. Other variations that seem to emerge occasionally include a pistachio variety for a nutty taste and a mocha fudge, which adds a chocolate-like flavor to drinks. However, these variations appear to be harder to find, so it's best to check your local Aldi. Use any of these foams on top of iced coffees or cold brews for a thick, plush float of creaminess, or stir it into hot coffee and lattes for a sweet, decadent taste that melts throughout the mug.
Make Starbucks inspired drinks at home
If you're an avid Starbucks goer, then you know it offers flavors of foam that Aldi doesn't. Remedy that by customizing your cold foam from Aldi. For example, if you want an iced latte with a fruity layer reminiscent of Starbucks' lavish cherry cold foam, incorporate a tiny amount of almond extract into the vanilla base (in a separate glass, stirring to combine) before pouring it over the beverage. The extract provides a subtle, fruity, and nutty cherry flavor. Another idea — take a cue from Starbucks' Iced Horchata Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, which has a Latin flair, and shake cinnamon into the foam.
Perhaps you're more into a cold brew with vanilla cold foam. If that's the case, it's time for another Aldi run to grab a bottle of pre-made cold brew (like StoK) and combine it with the sweet vanilla-flavored foam for a recreation that rivals Starbucks, offering equal sips of bold coffee and airy cream. Don't stop at squeezing a bunch onto your coffee drinks either — put it on top of earthy matcha for a sugary, delicate finish, or make your own chai spice to stir into the foam and create a lovely sweet-and-spicy topping perfect for black tea. The result is a luxe, decadent combination full of punchy ginger and cozy nutmeg.