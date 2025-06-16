Aldi Shoppers Swear By This Item For Creamy Starbucks-Style Drinks

Imagine a fluffy, thick, sweet creamy base sitting right on top of your favorite brew of coffee. It's the perfect dupe for the super popular cold foams at Starbucks, and it's all delivered for a reasonable price from Aldi. The fan-favorite item in question is the store's Barissimo Barista Cold Foam. It's the perfect topper for iced coffees or lattes, adding a layer of thick, lush creaminess and flavor. Aldi regularly sells this cold foam in two different flavors: Sweet Vanilla for a marshmallowy taste and Caramel Macchiato for a rich, buttery version. Each can is about $4 and contains multiple servings, allowing you to be an at-home barista and skip the long Starbucks drive-thru line. All you have to do is give it a brief shake, then squeeze upside down to reveal a luscious topping.

Better yet, for the dairy-free crowd, there is an oat milk-based version. Other variations that seem to emerge occasionally include a pistachio variety for a nutty taste and a mocha fudge, which adds a chocolate-like flavor to drinks. However, these variations appear to be harder to find, so it's best to check your local Aldi. Use any of these foams on top of iced coffees or cold brews for a thick, plush float of creaminess, or stir it into hot coffee and lattes for a sweet, decadent taste that melts throughout the mug.