Starbucks' New Iced Drink Gives Shaken Espresso A Latin Flair
If you're a Starbucks fan yearning for an iced beverage on a warmer day, we have good news: the coffee giant's summer 2025 menu is almost ready to launch. The new seasonal offerings will include the return of some recognizable favorites, as well a brand-new iced drink set to lend some Latin flair to your daily jolt.
Joining the chain's existing family of extra-strong, shaken espresso beverages is the Iced Horchata Oatmilk Shaken Espresso. Set to arrive in May, the brand new drink is "[inspired] by the beloved Latino beverage, horchata," per exclusive Starbucks email correspondence. If you're not familiar with horchata or its unique flavor profile, this sweetened, plant-based milk drink is a creamy concoction that features a vibrant blend of spices and extracts — cinnamon is generally the most prominent flavor present in the beverage, perfect for those who like a bit of a kick alongside their sweetness. Starbucks hasn't yet released a great deal of detail about the new drink, but we do know it will feature oat milk — and if you prefer a different kind of dairy addition to your iced drink, luckily Starbucks no longer charges for non-dairy milk swaps.
Some returning favorites and a new treat will also feature on Starbucks' summer 2025 menu
The Iced Horchata Oatmilk Shaken Espresso is not the only item gracing Starbucks menus in the upcoming season. The coffee chain also confirmed this year's return of the Summer-Berry Refreshers, including the Summer Skies Drink. We don't yet know if any changes will be made to the beverage from the version that debuted in 2024, which featured a non-dairy mixture of coconut milk and popping raspberry flavored pearls. The Summer-Berry Lemonade Refresher will also make its grand return. The previous year's rendition of this drink included Summer-Berry Refresher mixture combined with ice, lemonade, and the popping raspberry pearls. A brand-new Strawberries & Cream Cake Pop will round out this summer's tasty menu offerings.
The exact release date of the new menu items hasn't yet been announced, but Starbucks typically launches its annual summer menu in early May. The seasonal drinks and goodies are generally offered for a limited time only, so be sure to grab the fresh flavors while supplies last. And if you haven't tried the Starbucks spring 2025 menu, you might only have a few more weeks to enjoy before summertime takes over.