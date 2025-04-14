Starbucks' New Iced Drink Gives Shaken Espresso A Latin Flair

If you're a Starbucks fan yearning for an iced beverage on a warmer day, we have good news: the coffee giant's summer 2025 menu is almost ready to launch. The new seasonal offerings will include the return of some recognizable favorites, as well a brand-new iced drink set to lend some Latin flair to your daily jolt.

Joining the chain's existing family of extra-strong, shaken espresso beverages is the Iced Horchata Oatmilk Shaken Espresso. Set to arrive in May, the brand new drink is "[inspired] by the beloved Latino beverage, horchata," per exclusive Starbucks email correspondence. If you're not familiar with horchata or its unique flavor profile, this sweetened, plant-based milk drink is a creamy concoction that features a vibrant blend of spices and extracts — cinnamon is generally the most prominent flavor present in the beverage, perfect for those who like a bit of a kick alongside their sweetness. Starbucks hasn't yet released a great deal of detail about the new drink, but we do know it will feature oat milk — and if you prefer a different kind of dairy addition to your iced drink, luckily Starbucks no longer charges for non-dairy milk swaps.