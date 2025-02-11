Do Maraschino Cherries Contain Red Dye?
The FDA officially banned red dye No. 3 due to health concerns and links to cancer in animals. Such bans leave consumers wondering about other artificial food coloring and commonly used synthetic dyes, like red dye No. 40, and whether they're safe. Maraschino cherries are enhanced with colorant, and red dye No. 40 is the most frequently used among them, giving the fruit its characteristic vibrant tint. Dyes like Red 40 are used to make foods more visually appealing and to help consumers identify flavors by sight. For instance, the neon red certainly helps one associate the color with its cherry taste.
Maraschinos start out as ordinary cherries before going through a lengthy bleaching and soaking process, which first removes their natural coloring and then replaces it with red no. 40 and added sweetness. The types of cherries used are lighter in color, ranging from yellow (Gold) to pink (Royal Ann).
While most contain no. 40, some use the now-banned red dye No. 3, which food manufacturers must discontinue using by Jan. 15, 2027, per the FDA. Other cherries are colored using carmine, also referred to as cochineal extract, which is a dye made from ground-up insects primarily sourced from the Canary Islands and Peru. Yet others are dyed with natural fruit- and vegetable-based colorings – though these juicy baubles may be less vibrant than their Red 40-infused counterparts.
Potential risks of red food dyes
Though its use is still permitted by the FDA and it's broadly considered safe for human consumption, Red 40 — one of the three most commonly used synthetic food dyes in the U.S. — has been banned from use in school cafeterias in California. Some European countries have also outlawed or strictly regulated it. In terms of potential health effects, Red 40 has been linked to hyperactivity, ADHD, allergic reactions, and migraine headaches in humans (per Healthline), as well as immune system tumors in laboratory mice (via the Center for Science in the Public Interest). A 2023 study by Toxicology Reports also shows that Red 40 causes DNA damage and colon inflammation in lab mice.
Similarly, carmine coloring can no longer be generically referred to as a "natural dye" on product labels in the U.S. but must be clearly identified. Why? It is a potential allergen per a 2018 study published by the Department of Dermatology at Loma Linda University, California.
There are alternatives, however. You can opt for maraschinos tinted with fruit- or veggie-based coloring. These cherries are often pricier, but high-end maraschino cherries are among the splurge-worthy grocery store items you should try at least once, so they're worth paying a bit more.