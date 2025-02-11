Do Maraschino Cherries Contain Red Dye?

The FDA officially banned red dye No. 3 due to health concerns and links to cancer in animals. Such bans leave consumers wondering about other artificial food coloring and commonly used synthetic dyes, like red dye No. 40, and whether they're safe. Maraschino cherries are enhanced with colorant, and red dye No. 40 is the most frequently used among them, giving the fruit its characteristic vibrant tint. Dyes like Red 40 are used to make foods more visually appealing and to help consumers identify flavors by sight. For instance, the neon red certainly helps one associate the color with its cherry taste.

Maraschinos start out as ordinary cherries before going through a lengthy bleaching and soaking process, which first removes their natural coloring and then replaces it with red no. 40 and added sweetness. The types of cherries used are lighter in color, ranging from yellow (Gold) to pink (Royal Ann).

While most contain no. 40, some use the now-banned red dye No. 3, which food manufacturers must discontinue using by Jan. 15, 2027, per the FDA. Other cherries are colored using carmine, also referred to as cochineal extract, which is a dye made from ground-up insects primarily sourced from the Canary Islands and Peru. Yet others are dyed with natural fruit- and vegetable-based colorings – though these juicy baubles may be less vibrant than their Red 40-infused counterparts.