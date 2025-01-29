Your Cherry Pie Needs A Cream Cheese Layer. Here's How To Do It

Cherry pie is a classic dessert. While it's undeniably delicious as is, with juicy cherries and a buttery, sugary crust, there's an easy way to elevate this scrumptious pie even further — by adding a cream cheese bottom. If you're on the fence about it, think of the flavors in a slice of your favorite cherry cheesecake. The rich, decadent tang of cream cheese complements the tart-sweet notes of cherry. Combine those flavors with a crispy, flaky crust, and you've got a one-of-a-kind cherry pie that delights every tastebud.

Even better, making this dessert is quite straightforward. All you need to do is combine a brick of softened cream cheese with about ¼ cup of granulated sugar and a splash of vanilla extract. Stir these ingredients together until smooth and creamy, then spread the mixture evenly across the bottom of an unbaked pie crust. Once the cream cheese layer is in place, top it with cherry pie filling, cover it with your top crust, and bake as you would any regular pie.