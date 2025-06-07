What's The Best Cut Of Beef For German Rouladen?

Do you like thinly sliced beef covered in delicious gravy? How about bacon and/or pickles? If the answer is yes to all of those questions, then we humbly welcome you to the mouth-watering world of rouladen. This German staple is perfect for Oktoberfest, a fall day, or to impress at a tailgate. But before you get cooking, Food Republic spoke with Carissa Erzen, recipe developer and baking blogger behind the site Humbly Homemade, to find out which cut of beef is best for this magical creation.

Erzen draws on both her culinary expertise and family history to bring us some much-needed answers. "My favorite cut of beef for making rouladen is thinly sliced top round (or London broil)," she says. "It's lean, full of flavor, rolls up easily without tearing, and becomes juicy and tender after being cooked low and slow."

Take those thin slices, layer on mustard, bacon, pickles, and onions, then roll the entire thing into a pinwheel and cook it in butter and oil in a Dutch oven. Once browned, you'll want to add veggies, broth, and aromatics to make a sauce, then return the meat to the pot so it can finish cooking and absorb all that delicious flavor. Finally, turn the sauce into a thickened gravy and enjoy.