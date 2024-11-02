The History Of The Sandwich Goes All The Way Back To The 18th Century
Think about it: the sandwich has always been there for you when you need it. Whether it was a classic PB&J when you were a toddler or a sweet and savory Monte Cristo now, the possibilities are endless between two slices of bread. But, ever wonder the history of the sandwich?
As the story goes, the sandwich was created by John Montagu, the 4th Earl of — you guessed it — Sandwich, a small town in Kent, England. One day back in 1762, Montagu was in the midst of a card game, and — in order to not impede his gambling addiction — he requested an easy, no-fuss dinner: two slices of bread with meat in between. While the eventual name of the meal could have acknowledged its cook, alas, the recognition was given to the earl himself.
Want to indulge in a sandwich similar to Mr. Montagu's? Lucky for you, there are 30 Earl of Sandwich restaurants across the U.S., owned by the descendants of Montagu. Their Original 1762 sandwich is comprised of roasted beef, cheddar cheese, and horseradish sauce housed between two slices of white bread. Despite the namesake of the sandwich belonging to Montagu, that's not the only account of the first sandwich ever made.
But, who else could have originated the sandwich?
While the poster boy for the sandwich is the 4th Earl of Sandwich, John Montagu, there are others in the running for the title of the actual inventor of the sandwich — namely Hillel the Elder, a rabbi and scholar. As read in the Jewish text, the Haggadah, during the first century B.C., Hillel prepared sandwiches made of lamb and bitter herbs between two pieces of unleavened matzoh bread for Passover celebrations (something that those in the Jewish faith still honor today during Passover by eating matzoh sandwiches).
Along with Hillel the Elder, those in the Middle East and Mediterranean area should also be given their due praise for creating the sandwich — since flatbreads and combining bread and meat have been long-held parts of their cuisines and cultures. There are even accounts of Montagu visiting Turkey in the mid-1700s, which is where he might have procured the idea for the sandwich.
So, the next time you whip up a classic BLT (made on sourdough or hearty country white bread to avoid the sandwich falling apart) or a bacon, egg, and cheese breakfast sandwich (which you ranked as your favorite sandwich), remember that the credit for this time-honored meal doesn't belong to just one person. It belongs to a centuries-long history of wondering what the possibilities are when two slices of bread find themselves stuck between other food.