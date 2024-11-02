The History Of The Sandwich Goes All The Way Back To The 18th Century

Think about it: the sandwich has always been there for you when you need it. Whether it was a classic PB&J when you were a toddler or a sweet and savory Monte Cristo now, the possibilities are endless between two slices of bread. But, ever wonder the history of the sandwich?

As the story goes, the sandwich was created by John Montagu, the 4th Earl of — you guessed it — Sandwich, a small town in Kent, England. One day back in 1762, Montagu was in the midst of a card game, and — in order to not impede his gambling addiction — he requested an easy, no-fuss dinner: two slices of bread with meat in between. While the eventual name of the meal could have acknowledged its cook, alas, the recognition was given to the earl himself.

Want to indulge in a sandwich similar to Mr. Montagu's? Lucky for you, there are 30 Earl of Sandwich restaurants across the U.S., owned by the descendants of Montagu. Their Original 1762 sandwich is comprised of roasted beef, cheddar cheese, and horseradish sauce housed between two slices of white bread. Despite the namesake of the sandwich belonging to Montagu, that's not the only account of the first sandwich ever made.