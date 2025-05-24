Costco Vs Sam's Club: Where Should You Buy Kitchen Appliances?
Wholesale stores like Costco and Sam's Club are great options for those who want members-only access to stores that have everything from bulk groceries to home goods. But naturally, there are differences between the two stores that persuade customers to shop at one or the other. One of these key areas is in the appliance section, ranging from small kitchen gadgets to heavy machinery like washers and dryers. But where should you be buying these products from, Costco or Sam's Club?
At first glance, both wholesale chains appear to offer a very similar variety of items, and within each category, the same brands can be found on occasion. This keeps the costs comparable because the appliance's parent company likely has more control over the price point. Of course, the offerings aren't identical, with Costco having a slightly larger selection of heavy duty appliances. Upon further digging, you'll find that what sets the two stores apart most is the warranty policies. The fine print shows that Costco seems to offer more member benefits in that category, thus potentially providing better investment protection in the long run. Of course, your ability to return items is not the only reason to choose one over the other — it all comes down to personal appliance needs and recognizing that these products are only a subset of what both wholesale stores offer.
Buying Costco appliances
When it comes to buying Costco appliances, there are a few key categories present that you won't find at Sam's Club. The first is commercial and restaurant appliances — food service-grade items like prep stations and double door refrigerators are accessible with your membership. While not for every customer, it expands the scope of who might buy from Costco. The other category unique to Costco is its cooking appliance packages. Members have the option to group appliances together and get them for a lower price in a combination of styles. This is great for trying new brands, especially since popular models like LG recently recalled thousands of products.
As mentioned, the most notable reason for appliance shopping at Costco is the generous warranty program, which is a step above Sam's Club. According to its website, Costco extends the manufacturer's warranty on its major appliances and electronics for up to two years — this is indicated from the date of in-person purchase, or online delivery. It's also possible to purchase appliance protection plans through Allstate. Meanwhile, though Sam's Club has protection plans for purchase, it does not offer any extended warranties beyond what is offered by the manufacturer, despite both companies promising a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee. While both companies allow you to protect your investments, Costco gives you more up-front with your purchase in that regard. And given Costco's slightly more diverse offerings, it begs the question whether it's the natural choice for both home and commercial appliance needs.
Buying Sam's Club appliances
While Sam's Club has its own popular food court, and unique features like the scan-and-go system that Costco doesn't, its appliance section isn't as notable. There is good variety in both products and brands, but most of them are offered at Costco as well for a similar (if not the exact same) price. This is where the Costco warranty makes a difference.
However, that's not to say that Sam's Club doesn't have its advantages, particularly when it comes to purchasing extra protection plans. Both wholesale stores have insurance plans from Allstate, but Sam's Club charges around $20 less per package, and each package lasts four years where Costco's only lasts three. In this sense, Sam's Club buyers get the better deal, which might be the better option if you were planning to invest in a protection package regardless.
In the end, it's about making the decision that best suits your financial situation and home needs. If you need a grouping of appliances, Costco will have more available options; but if you're looking for a single item with a more long-standing protection plan for an additional purchase, Sam's Club is the way to go. In either case, be sure to read the fine print of your warranty agreement and do the cost analysis — also factoring in the other groceries and items you're purchasing regularly from the store — to get the deal that makes the most sense for you and your lifestyle.