Costco Vs Sam's Club: Where Should You Buy Kitchen Appliances?

Wholesale stores like Costco and Sam's Club are great options for those who want members-only access to stores that have everything from bulk groceries to home goods. But naturally, there are differences between the two stores that persuade customers to shop at one or the other. One of these key areas is in the appliance section, ranging from small kitchen gadgets to heavy machinery like washers and dryers. But where should you be buying these products from, Costco or Sam's Club?

At first glance, both wholesale chains appear to offer a very similar variety of items, and within each category, the same brands can be found on occasion. This keeps the costs comparable because the appliance's parent company likely has more control over the price point. Of course, the offerings aren't identical, with Costco having a slightly larger selection of heavy duty appliances. Upon further digging, you'll find that what sets the two stores apart most is the warranty policies. The fine print shows that Costco seems to offer more member benefits in that category, thus potentially providing better investment protection in the long run. Of course, your ability to return items is not the only reason to choose one over the other — it all comes down to personal appliance needs and recognizing that these products are only a subset of what both wholesale stores offer.