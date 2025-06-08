12 Liquors To Buy Now Before Prices Skyrocket

It's pretty much impossible to keep track of the new tariff rates being implemented by the current administration. With more than 50 announcements on proposed numbers, it seems like every day or so, the rates change. However, companies are bracing for the worst and even Walmart — known for its incredibly low prices — recently announced a plan to increase consumer costs in the coming months. Sure, some larger companies are vowing not to pass tariff costs onto consumers unless they are facing the shuttering of their doors. Still, smaller companies operate on much tighter profit margins, so rising costs are pretty much guaranteed. We will just have to wait and see whether the larger companies claiming they'll maintain standard prices are all talk (because they want to appear as if they are appeasing the Trump administration) or not, so for now, your best bet is to plan ahead.

Prices are already high on most food and beverages, including liquor, and all signs point to them further skyrocketing soon. Drinking at a bar is going to get more expensive, too. So, yeah, we may all be imbibing at home this summer. With this in mind, stocking up on your favorite liquors could save you some serious dough. Nothing is exempt, either. Everything from imported liquor to the stuff made right here at home will experience price surges. Do yourself a favor and stay ahead of the curve by stocking up on the spirits you find below.