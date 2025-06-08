12 Liquors To Buy Now Before Prices Skyrocket
It's pretty much impossible to keep track of the new tariff rates being implemented by the current administration. With more than 50 announcements on proposed numbers, it seems like every day or so, the rates change. However, companies are bracing for the worst and even Walmart — known for its incredibly low prices — recently announced a plan to increase consumer costs in the coming months. Sure, some larger companies are vowing not to pass tariff costs onto consumers unless they are facing the shuttering of their doors. Still, smaller companies operate on much tighter profit margins, so rising costs are pretty much guaranteed. We will just have to wait and see whether the larger companies claiming they'll maintain standard prices are all talk (because they want to appear as if they are appeasing the Trump administration) or not, so for now, your best bet is to plan ahead.
Prices are already high on most food and beverages, including liquor, and all signs point to them further skyrocketing soon. Drinking at a bar is going to get more expensive, too. So, yeah, we may all be imbibing at home this summer. With this in mind, stocking up on your favorite liquors could save you some serious dough. Nothing is exempt, either. Everything from imported liquor to the stuff made right here at home will experience price surges. Do yourself a favor and stay ahead of the curve by stocking up on the spirits you find below.
Scotch
Scotch is somewhat of an acquired taste — most liquors are, but scotch especially is. As such, it isn't the first or even second bottle most people reach for when making themselves or others a drink, but its uniqueness is beloved by those who crave a peaty or smoky flavor. Regardless of where scotch fits into your preferences, the 10% blanket tariffs proposed by the Trump administration are bound to cause prices to rise. Plus, an additional 10% may go into effect in July for European Union goods, bringing the total to 20%. According to industry insiders, it may even cause the downfall of smaller Scottish distilleries that can't keep up with rising costs. Even the companies that can expect to raise prices on their bottles by 10%, directly reflecting the tariff increase.
Whether you like to drink scotch neat, on the rocks, or mix it into a tasty cocktail like a Rusty Nail or even just a scotch and soda, stocking up on the spirit is a no-brainer. Unless, of course, money is no object for you. Good on you if that's the case, but it's not the most relatable statement, so most of us should just head to the store.
Canadian whisky
Our neighbors to the north export a large quantity of goods, many of which are headed straight to the United States. One of the many exported goods just so happens to be Canadian whisky, something many Americans ask for by name. However, the administration's proposed 25% tariffs on Canadian imports back in March that were expected to leave the industry reeling on both sides of the border — Canada clapped back with retaliatory tariffs of its own. However, the fate of imported Canadian whisky is still somewhat in limbo. After the 25% tariff was announced, Trump backtracked and claimed liquor wouldn't be subject to the rate. Fast forward a few weeks, though, and the plan to impose a 10% global tariff rate was revealed.
Keeping track of Trump's tariff plans is beyond difficult, and who knows when the rate for Canadian whisky will change again (USMCA-compliant brands are currently exempt). With this in mind, the fate of the spirit may still be uncertain. Still, if you are a die-hard Crown Royal, Seagram's, or Canadian Club fan, it could become a lot more expensive to pick up a bottle of your favorite spirit. You should get some while the gettin' is good. If not, we wouldn't be surprised if you experience some buyer's remorse after your next trip to the liquor store.
Cognac
Cognac is part of the brandy family, but it can only be labeled as such if it comes from the French region for which it was named. Since tariffs on the European Union are all but guaranteed, a bottle of cognac is sure to cost you a bit more in the coming months or even years.
At one point, Trump was threatening 200% tariffs on imported spirits from the European Union. Sure, it was the result of the E.U.'s desire to retaliate against the U.S. with 50% tariffs on American whiskey, but the threat was made all the same. Lucky for us, this extreme tariff rate has since been put on pause, but a sweeping 10% tariff remains in place, and an additional 10% tariff on E.U. goods is on pause until July. Whether the latter goes into effect or not, the new tariffs are sure to affect the price of cognac.
If you love to imbibe with a nice glass of Hennessy, Rémy Martin, or Courvoisier, heading to the store to stock up now is the only way to go. There's no telling what will happen to rates in the coming days, so taking advantage of the current uncertainty may be the only way to save a few of your hard-earned dollars.
Irish whiskey
Another product of the European Union, Irish whiskey, is facing new tariffs that are sure to cause prices to soar. For the moment, the tariff rate on Irish whiskey is set at 10%, but as we know, this is liable to change without notice. Plus, there's that additional 10% tariff on E.U. goods that is paused until July for now. Regardless, stocking up on favorites like Jameson and Bushmills is a no-brainer for anyone fond of the brown spirit. We should probably forget about our local bars serving it for the same low price, too.
In addition to Irish whiskey prices rising here in the United States, experts expect repercussions of implemented tariffs to have a ripple effect in the market. For example, the growth of the spirit as a whole will likely be stunted. What this means is that fewer new products will enter the market, and smaller distillers may be forced to shut their doors permanently. In addition, some brands may seek alternative markets to sell their product. Why bother paying the tariffs when other countries could be more accommodating? Lastly, store shelves in the United States could start to thin out, leaving us with fewer options as a whole. So, even if you aren't worried about cost, there might come a time when you simply can't find the Irish whiskey you are looking for. With this in mind, buying now could be the only way to ensure your liquor cabinet stays stocked with your favorites.
Tequila
If you didn't already think tariff rates were convoluted enough, just try to keep track of how the changes will affect tequila. It's near impossible. From 25% tariffs to 10% tariffs to an exemption for USMCA-compliant brands, it's enough to give anyone whiplash. Don't even get us started on the pauses and pending deadlines, either. One thing is for sure, though: You can't count on the current exemption to last, so stocking up now is a smart move.
There's no denying tequila's prevalence in the United States market. According to Statista, "In 2024, the United States was the leading recipient of Mexico's tequila exports. In that year, the U.S. imported more than 334.57 million liters of tequila from the country." So, if you or any of your friends enjoy drinking the agave spirit straight, in a margarita, or any other way, you might want to brace yourself for changing prices. Even if they don't come to fruition, playing it safe is always a good idea. Plus, with retailers and consumers stocking up, it's going to cause some ripple effects, including a lack of availability. We recommend buying a bottle or two now (maybe more) so you don't wind up left out in the cold this summer.
Mezcal
Similar to tequila but a spirit all its own, mezcal is another liquor that's likely to see rising prices resulting from the Trump administration's tariff war. After all, it is another product that comes to us from our neighbor to the south, Mexico. Currently, brands that are USMCA-compliant are exempt from pending tariffs (just like tequila), but your guess is as good as ours as to whether or not the exemption has any real staying power. At the drop of a hat, things could change, so savvy shoppers are doing what they do best: Stocking up while prices are low (or at least lower than they might become).
Fortunately, whether you prefer what experts call the best or worst brands of mezcal, the spirit comes in a wide range of prices. So, even if costs rise, you should be able to find something that's in your budget — it might not be as good as the stuff you're used to, though. Instead of forcing your hand, go grab what you like now, and you'll be glad you did.
European vodka
Sad but true, European vodka isn't safe from rising prices, either. We won't do you the disservice of walking you through the United States and European Union's current tariff stand-off again, but suffice it to say it's not looking good for spirits imported from the region, and this includes our dear friend vodka. Even countries that aren't members of the European Union, like Russia, are facing increased tariffs, so no spirit from the continent is safe.
Unfortunately, many of the most common vodka brands we enjoy here in the States come to us from Europe. Everything from Sweden's Absolut and Svedka vodkas to France's Grey Goose to the Netherlands' Ketel One is expected to rise in price. Poland's Chopin and Belvedere vodkas and Russia's Stolichnaya (commonly referred to as Stoli) can also be added to the list. That only scratches the surface of popular European vodkas, but these brands are more than enough reason for most vodka drinkers to head to the stores as soon as possible to stock up on their spirit of choice. Shopping at large retailers known for attaching lower price tags to booze, like Costco, will help, as well, but who knows for how long? Quick side note: There are lots of other goods to stock up on at Costco before prices skyrocket, too. Additionally, even if you don't have a membership, Costco will still let you shop for alcohol (and use the pharmacy). Score!
European gin
Many of the most popular gin brands bought and sold in the United States come to us from abroad, including iconic brands like Hendrick's, Bombay Sapphire, Plymouth, and Tanqueray. In fact, for many gin drinkers, these brands are basically the end-all-be-all of quality gin products, and, guess what? They all come from Europe, so stable prices probably aren't in our future.
As for now, a 10% blanket tariff rate is in effect, and an additional 10% tariff on goods imported from European Union countries could go into effect in July. The Trump administration is hoping to make deals with some countries, including the nations that count themselves as part of the E.U., but for now, they aren't progressing much. As a result, you shouldn't count on European gins maintaining their current prices. Stocking up now is the only way to take some of the power back for yourself. It's not as if prices are currently all that low, but chances are good they are only going to get worse. Keep this in mind the next time you are shopping for liquor, and something tells us you won't regret it, especially if you love a dry gin martini or any of the other countless gin cocktails that have earned a place in our culture's classic cocktail library.
Caribbean rum
You know those 10% blanket tariffs we keep talking about? Well, they are going to affect all of your favorite Caribbean rums, as well. Under the administration's new tariff plan, most Caribbean countries will be facing a 10% tariff, except for Guyana, which is slated for a 38% tariff rate. Even if you don't know exactly where Guyana is, it makes some tasty Demerara rum. Of course, many other Caribbean countries make yummy rum as well. All of our favorites like Mount Gay, Malibu, Appleton Estate, Havana Club, Meyer's Dark, and more are made in the Caribbean, so things aren't looking good for the companies' imports. At the very least, the forecast is uncertain.
Long story short, all of your favorite tropical cocktails are about to get a bit pricier. That is, of course, if you don't stock up. To avoid paying an arm and a leg for your next mojito, daiquiri, rum punch, or Mai Tai (and many other delicious cocktails), the time to act is now. If you don't, your favorite bottle may not even get a seat in your cart after prices skyrocket.
Japanese whisky
Japanese whisky is far from a one-trick pony. It's rich, complex, and each brand offers drinkers something unique in the flavor department — and those are just a couple of reasons why people in the know are drawn to it from all around the world. However, with Japan facing the administration's new 24% tariff rate — on pause until July for now — the country's whisky may quickly become less appealing for everyone trying to scale back their spending. Unfortunately, Japanese whisky is already fairly pricey, and further increases in cost could make it unattainable for many people.
In addition, popular Japanese whisky company Suntory announced plans to shift its marketing strategy and prioritize selling its highly acclaimed bottles in markets where the company simply won't be forced to pay high tariffs. There's no guarantee that other Japanese whisky distillers won't follow Suntory's lead, as well. Unfortunately for us, this not only means bottles will become significantly pricier stateside, but there might come a point where they simply aren't available here at all. That may seem drastic, but trade wars have serious consequences, even for our favorite vice, liquor. The only way for us to take matters into our own hands and hopefully bridge the gap is to buy some now.
Amaro
It seems like everywhere you look, people are sipping on Aperol spritzes these days, but that just might change if tariffs affect the cost of its namesake ingredient. The same goes for other amaros, as well. With blanket 10% tariffs already in effect, and the potential for additional 10% tariffs on goods imported from the European Union (they are on pause until July for now), this could put a 20% tariff on our favorite imported Italian amaros.
The amaro fun doesn't stop with one brand, either. Aperol may be the most recognizable one for the moment, but Campari, Fernet-Branca, Cynar, Averna, and Ramazzotti are all part of the amaro family. So not only will Aperol spritzes take a hit, but negronis and countless other cocktails will, too. If you are more traditional and like to drink your amaro like a digestif, without any mixer, you'll also be out of luck. Obviously, the price of a bottle doesn't fluctuate based on how you consume your amaro, so head to the store and pick some up now before you get a chance to regret not doing so.
American spirits
Here's the real kicker: American spirits aren't safe from skyrocketing prices, either. It's easy to assume that they wouldn't experience big swings in price because they obviously don't need to be imported, right? Wrong. Not only are countries placing retaliatory tariffs on the U.S., which will in turn trickle down to consumers across the globe, but many of the goods needed to produce them domestically are, in fact, imported. Everything from the steel used to build distillery equipment to the fertilizers used to grow crops is often imported. Yikes.
For instance, Canada is one of the primary sources of fertilizer for American farmers, and the broad 25% tariff put on the country will undoubtedly affect our liquor prices in the end. When production becomes more expensive, businesses pass these costs onto consumers. Even our favorite homegrown bourbons and more will take a beating if tariffs don't normalize or, at the very least, become reliably stagnant. After all, how can liquor producers even plan for a particular rate if it is just going to change from one day to the next? They can't. That's why it is up to us to plan ahead and stock up on bourbon and other American spirits. Otherwise, we may be stuck with a severely limited discretionary income fund for things like liquor.