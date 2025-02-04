The Important Differences Between Mezcal And Tequila

Tequila and mezcal are inarguably Mexico's contribution to the world of spirits. Many people assume that mezcal is just another type of agave-based alcohol, but it is actually an overarching category that includes tequila, as well as the more obscure raicilla and bacanora. While both tequila and mezcal are derived from agave, they differ in the species of agave used, the harvesting and cooking methods, and the specific regions where they can be produced.

To be called tequila, the product must be made exclusively from Blue Weber agave, which must be grown in Jalisco — the heart of tequila production — or in designated areas of Guanajuato, Michoacán, Nayarit, and Tamaulipas. Mezcal, on the other hand, is a broader category, but the right to use the word mezcal on a bottle is earned by meeting specific requirements. Around 40 species of agave can be used, but production is restricted to Oaxaca, where most mezcal originates, and nine other Mexican states.

The cooking methods also differ. Tequila's agave is traditionally cooked in masonry ovens, though larger brands often use stainless steel autoclaves. These methods allow the agave's sugars to concentrate without introducing additional flavors, such as the smokiness found in mezcal. Mezcal's signature smoky aroma and flavor come from roasting the agave core, or piña, in underground pits lined with rocks or bricks and covered during the process.