5 Simple Scotch Cocktails Perfect For Beginners To Drink
If you're new to the world of alcohol, scotch is one of those drinks that might feel like it only really exists in movies to be ordered by old-timey super spies. Scotch can seem intimidating to a virgin cocktail orderer due to its smokier flavor and seemingly untouchable aura. But before you default to classic but arguably boring vodka cran, why not get to know some simple scotch cocktails that are perfect for a beginner?
Scotch is a dark malt spirit made in Scotland — we know, shocking — first distilled as far back as the 15th century. Note it can be called Scotch whisky, but Scotch and whiskey with an '-ey' have their differences — something that will help when ordering this special spirit.
Ranging from single malt and single grain to blended variations of both, Scotch can taste anywhere from caramelized to deeply woody. Yet, in most varieties, you'll taste that smooth, smoky overtone that you can easily play into with mixers like soda for a brighter taste, or bitters for more of a kick. Many Scotch cocktails will use complementary flavors that play up what already exists in the spirit to bring out its natural warmth — all you have to do is know what to mix in. Get to know these three or fewer ingredient recipes, and you'll be a Scotch cocktail expert in no time.
Scotch and soda are a simple classic
Almost as simple as it gets, Scotch and soda is a quick and easy go-to. The original ingredients in a highball, a scotch and soda is a British classic you'll love.
Simply pour yourself a shot (or two, we won't tell) of scotch, then fill the rest of your cup with club soda and enjoy. Be sure to use a highball glass and plenty of ice to fully integrate both liquids — and don't be afraid to switch up your sodas to customize your flavor preferences. But, if you're a true scotch beginner, this is a perfect place to start that is Scotland-approved.
The rusty nail combines two Scottish powerhouses
No, you're not going to be drinking any rust, nor will your drink taste like it — in fact, it was Frank Sinatra's go-to cocktail. Said to have been enjoyed by other Rat Pack members as well like Dean Martin, the rusty nail is a two-to-one ratio of scotch and Drambuie. That's it!
Drambuie is actually a whiskey liqueur that includes Scotch in its ingredients along with herbs, spices, and heather honey. And no, you can't substitute Drambuie. The sweetness of the Drambuie gives this otherwise dry cocktail the right honey-filled edge to make it an easy instant classic. You can also top this drink with a lemon or orange peel twist to bring in extra sweetness and a classy touch. Ask your bartender for one of these, and you'll have truly mastered how to order scotch like you know what you're doing.
Scotch old fashioned is a peaty delight
You may recognize this drink as a twist on a classic old fashioned recipe. Substitute the traditional bourbon whiskey with scotch and witness your taste buds thanking you for the switch.
Scotch brings in those smoky and oaky notes that balance nicely with the rest of the ingredients including simple syrup and Angostura bitters. Together you create a punchy, nuanced take on this usually sweet drink that you can bring all together with a classic orange peel garnish. The scotch old fashioned proves you don't have to go to extreme lengths to make an easy scotch cocktail — all while using ingredients you likely already had.
Penicillin cocktail will have you feeling better in no time
Okay so scotch cocktails aren't exactly known for their incredibly appetizing names, but the penicillin is a good one to add to your drink repertoire. Like the drug it's named after, this cocktail is said to be a cure-all — for what, we're not entirely sure — but it features notably remedying ingredients like lemon juice and honey ginger syrup. Just add ¾ ounces of lemon juice and honey-ginger syrup to about 2 ounces of scotch, and garnish it all with some candied ginger.
The strong-tasting ingredients may seem to oppose the warmth of the scotch, but when mixed all together, it's a great balance of earthiness with light notes. If you're looking for something to wake you up on a night out, the penicillin will sure do the trick — there's now even a beer made with the penicillin in mind.
The Rob Roy cocktail for the sweet tooths out there
Once again, we're whipping out the bitters for this iconic scotch cocktail, so you'll be glad you kept those from your other Scottish drinking adventures. Enter: The Rob Roy, perfect for tartan day. The Rob Roy (not to be confused with a Roy Rogers) is a no-muss, no-fuss beverage that easily combines scotch with Angostura bitters and an ounce of sweet vermouth to bring it home.
The dark fruitiness of the vermouth will complement the caramel notes of your scotch, resulting in a simple yet refined drink you can sip on at happy hour or on your couch after a long day. You can always add some maraschino cherries for a playful garnish that also brings in some extra texture. So, if you enjoy the sweet classics but still want to give scotch a try, Rob Roy has your back.