5 Simple Scotch Cocktails Perfect For Beginners To Drink

If you're new to the world of alcohol, scotch is one of those drinks that might feel like it only really exists in movies to be ordered by old-timey super spies. Scotch can seem intimidating to a virgin cocktail orderer due to its smokier flavor and seemingly untouchable aura. But before you default to classic but arguably boring vodka cran, why not get to know some simple scotch cocktails that are perfect for a beginner?

Scotch is a dark malt spirit made in Scotland — we know, shocking — first distilled as far back as the 15th century. Note it can be called Scotch whisky, but Scotch and whiskey with an '-ey' have their differences — something that will help when ordering this special spirit.

Ranging from single malt and single grain to blended variations of both, Scotch can taste anywhere from caramelized to deeply woody. Yet, in most varieties, you'll taste that smooth, smoky overtone that you can easily play into with mixers like soda for a brighter taste, or bitters for more of a kick. Many Scotch cocktails will use complementary flavors that play up what already exists in the spirit to bring out its natural warmth — all you have to do is know what to mix in. Get to know these three or fewer ingredient recipes, and you'll be a Scotch cocktail expert in no time.