The Fast Food Dipping Sauce '90s Kids Will Remember (Especially If You Always Wanted To Get Slimed)

If you're in the fast food game, you're in the business of innovation. Customer attention spans shift fast, so knowing when to get in on a trend and when to get out can help a chain make a bundle, while misfires can lead to being cast off to the scrap pile of history, like the Pizza Hut hot dog crust pizza. And the '90s? A wild time. Enter Burger King: In 1999, the burger joint introduced the not-particularly-catchily-named Gooey Apple Green Slime Sauce.

It was a perplexing, but undeniably creative, culinary decision to introduce a saccharine apple-flavored sauce in which to dip chicken tenders. Why did Burger King do it? To capitalize on the popularity of the kids' channel Nickelodeon, and the green slime that would become intertwined with the channel's entire image. The sauce was described as having a taste similar to liquidated Jolly Rancher candy (and was just as sweet).

The sauce was marketed as part of the Burger King Big Kids Meal, which contained more chicken tenders or a bigger burger — but also a back-to-school supply like a calculator, rocket pen, or dry-erase board in lieu of a toy. Who said fast food was bad for kids?