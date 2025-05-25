The Fast Food Pizza That Featured Hot Dogs As The Crust

It's fun to look back in time to the wildest food trends and see what things were available for purchase at different periods, and get completely surprised. And on June 18th, 2015, Pizza Hut did the unthinkable and combined two American classics: pizza and hot dogs. The pizza was surrounded by 28 mini hot dog bites baked into the crust (which also came in a soft pretzel style) and was served with what it called a drizzle of French's Classic Yellow Mustard, but was really a tub of it as a dip. Although this pizza was only around for a limited time, it's clearly one of the most out-of-the-box ways Pizza Hut tried to make waves. Despite the Hot Dog bites making a splash, when it came to taste, Redditors gave it mixed reviews, with one stating, "I tried the pretzel version[;] the pizza itself was pretty underwhelming[,] and the hot dogs were worse" (via Reddit).

Pizza Hut has always been willing to try new things and follow food trends, like with hot honey pizza and wings – or how it tried to reinvent the burger with its cheeseburger melt. And the Hut is no stranger to experimenting with stuffed crust, having first introduced stuffing mozzarella cheese into its bready crust in 1995. Since then, the stuffed crust competition has been stiff with pizza franchise competitors Domino's and Papa John's trying to take the title of best stuffed crust pizza.

In addition to hot dogs and cheeseburgers, Pizza Hut has plenty of experience experimenting with different types of pizza crusts. They've done fried chicken, tater tots, tiny meat pies (a Down Under specialty), flying fish roe mixed into cream cheese, and even meatballs and cream cheese bombs.