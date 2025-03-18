What Was McDonald's Szechuan Sauce & Whatever Happened To It?

Limited-time menu items, like the McRib, McDonald's only pork-burger, are certainly something that the fast food giant is no stranger to. And exclusive McDonald's offerings don't stop at entrees — Back in 1998, the company debuted its Szechuan Sauce as a promotional campaign for Disney's animated feature, "Mulan." Its flavor had a sweet and savory, umami profile with hints of garlic, ginger, soy, and a touch of vinegar. The sauce gained major popularity amongst lucky fans who were able to try it during its limited-time run. After being discontinued, Szechuan Sauce was retired until 2017, following the demand from fans of the hit show, "Rick and Morty." This inspired McDonald's to reproduce a limited supply of the tangy dipping sauce at select restaurants.

The re-release was so popular that McDonald's quickly ran out of supply, causing major outrage amongst eager fans who were not able to get a taste of the elusive Szechuan Sauce. The fast food chain rolled out another run in 2018, making the condiment more accessible this time around. But the backlash continued, as the newest version's flavor didn't seem to satisfy customers. Fans described the taste as bland, resembling corn syrup and Worcestershire sauce (via Eater). Despite the feedback, McDonald's surprised everyone with another three-day release of the now infamous item in March of 2022. The latest rendition could be ordered alongside chicken nuggets, or purchased a la carte via the McDonald's app.