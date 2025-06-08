Why You Should Avoid Buying Kitchen Countertops At Home Depot

A home kitchen renovation means making important decisions that will affect how you and your household prep, cook, and even clean for the time you remain in the home. While there are ways you can easily and cheaply update your kitchen, sometimes your kitchen space requires a bit more attention. If you are considering replacing your old granite kitchen countertops with something updated and modern, it is important to know where to shop for a replacement. Stores like Home Depot are great for tools or paint needs, but according to an expert, you might want to look elsewhere if you are hoping for a more customized experience. Food Republic spoke with Melissa Osinga of ReVision Design/Remodeling in Charlotte, North Carolina, who advised against buying your countertops from the big orange hardware store.

"At big-box stores you are limited to their stock and availability," she explained, before adding that you don't really have control over the fabricator or installers. She also told us that stores like Home Depot often subcontract out fabrication and install using a lottery system — so your countertops are beholden to the luck of the draw. "Big-Box stores often overlook small details when it comes to countertops like thickness, finish, edge profile, seam location, overhang, and radius, etc.," Osinga continued. The expert also explained that customer service with a big-box store like Home Depot can be a nightmare, with slow response times and lack of personalized care.