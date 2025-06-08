Why You Should Avoid Buying Kitchen Countertops At Home Depot
A home kitchen renovation means making important decisions that will affect how you and your household prep, cook, and even clean for the time you remain in the home. While there are ways you can easily and cheaply update your kitchen, sometimes your kitchen space requires a bit more attention. If you are considering replacing your old granite kitchen countertops with something updated and modern, it is important to know where to shop for a replacement. Stores like Home Depot are great for tools or paint needs, but according to an expert, you might want to look elsewhere if you are hoping for a more customized experience. Food Republic spoke with Melissa Osinga of ReVision Design/Remodeling in Charlotte, North Carolina, who advised against buying your countertops from the big orange hardware store.
"At big-box stores you are limited to their stock and availability," she explained, before adding that you don't really have control over the fabricator or installers. She also told us that stores like Home Depot often subcontract out fabrication and install using a lottery system — so your countertops are beholden to the luck of the draw. "Big-Box stores often overlook small details when it comes to countertops like thickness, finish, edge profile, seam location, overhang, and radius, etc.," Osinga continued. The expert also explained that customer service with a big-box store like Home Depot can be a nightmare, with slow response times and lack of personalized care.
Where should you buy your kitchen countertops?
If you decide against heading to Home Depot (or Lowe's, for that matter), where can you go to purchase kitchen countertops? According to Melissa Osinga, when you're planning a kitchen renovation, "It is important to work with a local supplier or specialty showroom so that you can directly work with an expert." It will make all the difference to work with someone who understands the fine details of cabinetry, countertops, backsplash, and appliances, "instead of just one category of your remodel."
Not only are they educated on each specific product, and experienced in installing them, "[at] local suppliers and specialty showrooms you will have a professional available to educate you on quality, price, and benefits of certain materials and brands," our expert advised. This is crucial in order for you to make the best financial decision, which is especially important if you're on a tight budget. Home Depot might initially quote you a lower price, but there are often hidden fees; plus, you might be able to negotiate with locally owned suppliers on costs, so you can direct more money toward that visually-appealing range alcove that's next on the remodel list.