Sam's Club Alcohol: Can You Buy It Without A Membership?
Stocking up on warehouse-sized (and priced) cases of beer, bottles of wine, and crates of liquor makes the most sense if you're hosting a party (and while you're at it, you can snag a party-sized dessert and a freshly made sushi party platter, too). But if you're not a member of Sam's Club, you might be wondering if you need to purchase a membership just to access its booze. As a matter of fact, anyone can stroll in to the exclusive warehouse and make a purchase from Sam's Club's extensive selection of alcohol, and here's why: There's a law on the books that stipulates members-only shopping clubs can't restrict the sale of alcohol from the general public.
In case you're worried this is some Internet untruth that has been passed around, Sam's Club actually states the fact in a disclaimer at the bottom of its website: "Membership not required to purchase adult beverages." However, you will have to head into stores to take advantage of this loophole, as curbside pick-up and same-day delivery — the only options for actually getting the alcohol that are available online — are reserved for members only. Of course, you will need to show another card to pick up these boozy party supplies, your I.D. showing you are of legal age to purchase the beverages.
How to buy alcohol at Sam's Club without a membership
It might seem a little daunting stepping foot inside a Sam's Club without a membership, but don't be intimidated — you don't have to show a membership card to gain access. Just head inside and look for the department with all the gleaming wine and liquor bottles. In certain states, the alcohol department of your Sam's might have its own entrance, which means the employees are going to be aware that non-members are shopping. If that's not your store, though, make your selections and get in line at check-out (you won't be able to do self-checkout, and you can't use the desirable Scan and Go function on the app, because that's reserved for members only).
This is where you might encounter some resistance from employees uneducated in liquor laws; if they try to deny you the sale without a membership, politely ask to speak to a manager. You can even have the disclaimer from the website ready on your phone to show you are permitted to make the purchase. Another important note: Don't try to buy anything except alcohol without a membership. It just creates an awkward situation where the cashier will have to remove the item from your possession — which could be very uncomfortable for them. Stick to your booze only, and if you want to purchase more, you can join the club.