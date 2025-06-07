Sam's Club Alcohol: Can You Buy It Without A Membership?

Stocking up on warehouse-sized (and priced) cases of beer, bottles of wine, and crates of liquor makes the most sense if you're hosting a party (and while you're at it, you can snag a party-sized dessert and a freshly made sushi party platter, too). But if you're not a member of Sam's Club, you might be wondering if you need to purchase a membership just to access its booze. As a matter of fact, anyone can stroll in to the exclusive warehouse and make a purchase from Sam's Club's extensive selection of alcohol, and here's why: There's a law on the books that stipulates members-only shopping clubs can't restrict the sale of alcohol from the general public.

In case you're worried this is some Internet untruth that has been passed around, Sam's Club actually states the fact in a disclaimer at the bottom of its website: "Membership not required to purchase adult beverages." However, you will have to head into stores to take advantage of this loophole, as curbside pick-up and same-day delivery — the only options for actually getting the alcohol that are available online — are reserved for members only. Of course, you will need to show another card to pick up these boozy party supplies, your I.D. showing you are of legal age to purchase the beverages.