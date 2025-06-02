Popeyes New Menu Item Will Thrill McDonald's Snack Wrap Fans

Popular quick-bite brand Popeyes, which is a favorite fast food spot of celebrity chefs and ranks highly among other fried chicken chains, just released some news that may make McDonald's diners very happy. The brand announced on June 2, 2025, that it's launching a brand-new lineup of Chicken Wraps, which is a new category the chain hasn't previously had on its menu, per exclusive communication with Food Republic. These new snacks may just prove to be balm for the tastebuds for those who have long been lamenting the demise of McDonald's beloved Snack Wrap, as the goodies seem very similar to McD's long-since-discontinued and very-much-missed chicken item.

Popeyes' new Chicken Wraps boast the restaurant's signature hand-breaded and battered chicken tenders packaged up with lettuce, cheese, and pickles, all wrapped in a warm tortilla. The 9-inch-long craveable snack the chain is selling for $3.99 (though it disclaims that prices may vary by location). The wraps are available in Classic, Spicy, and Honey Mustard versions.

Alongside the Chicken Wraps, Popeyes is also adding a fresh array of blueberry drinks to its menu, which the company is calling a "tasty complement to the Chicken Wraps," per an email to Food Republic. A new Blueberry Lemonade is now available, including a frozen version of the beverage, and Blueberry Cane Sweet Tea and Blueberry Unsweet Tea have also been added to the menu.