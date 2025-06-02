Popeyes New Menu Item Will Thrill McDonald's Snack Wrap Fans
Popular quick-bite brand Popeyes, which is a favorite fast food spot of celebrity chefs and ranks highly among other fried chicken chains, just released some news that may make McDonald's diners very happy. The brand announced on June 2, 2025, that it's launching a brand-new lineup of Chicken Wraps, which is a new category the chain hasn't previously had on its menu, per exclusive communication with Food Republic. These new snacks may just prove to be balm for the tastebuds for those who have long been lamenting the demise of McDonald's beloved Snack Wrap, as the goodies seem very similar to McD's long-since-discontinued and very-much-missed chicken item.
Popeyes' new Chicken Wraps boast the restaurant's signature hand-breaded and battered chicken tenders packaged up with lettuce, cheese, and pickles, all wrapped in a warm tortilla. The 9-inch-long craveable snack the chain is selling for $3.99 (though it disclaims that prices may vary by location). The wraps are available in Classic, Spicy, and Honey Mustard versions.
Alongside the Chicken Wraps, Popeyes is also adding a fresh array of blueberry drinks to its menu, which the company is calling a "tasty complement to the Chicken Wraps," per an email to Food Republic. A new Blueberry Lemonade is now available, including a frozen version of the beverage, and Blueberry Cane Sweet Tea and Blueberry Unsweet Tea have also been added to the menu.
The return of the McDonald's Snack Wrap may be crispy competition for Popeyes' new Chicken Wraps
Popeyes' new Chicken Wraps bear striking resemblance to the former Mickey D's Snack Wraps, which the hamburger giant discontinued in 2016. The world of fast food diners has long demanded that the Golden Arches return that particular item to its menu, so having a ready alternative at Popeyes is welcome news. However, McDonald's has intimated that its Snack Wraps are returning in 2025. So, Popeyes newest menu item may soon be getting a run (or rather rerun) for its money from competing Mickey D's.
In McDonald's Feb. 10, 2025, earnings call, company President and CEO Chris Kempczinski stated that the Snack Wraps are making a comeback both in the United States and "a few other markets." Though he didn't specify precisely when the menu item would once again be available, some leaked information via a May 30, 2025 Facebook post from a McDonald's employee points to a firm date of July 10, 2025. Per the post, the new Snack Wraps will feature McDonald's new McCrispy Strips and the customer's choice of either ranch sauce or Spicy Pepper Sauce.
It seems diners will now have their druthers when it comes to satisfying cravings for a nice chicken wrap filled with fresh ingredients. Jack in the Box and other chains also offer similar chicken wrap items, making the fast-food field truly replete with choices for tortilla-wrapped chicken indulgence.