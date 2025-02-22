Betty Crocker Vs Duncan Hines: Which Boxed Devil's Food Cake Mix Is Better?

I love a good boxed cake mix as much as the next person, but when I'm reaching for one in the store, I often hesitate. Should I buy Betty Crocker or Duncan Hines? I mean, they cost the same amount and both come from reputable baking brands, but is one tastier than the other? Is one more moist or have more crumb? Or, are the differences marginal? It's time to put this age-old debate to bed once and for all.

I picked up a box of both Duncan Hines and Betty Crocker's Devil's Food cake mixes, took them home, baked them according to the box's instructions, and conducted a side-by-side taste test. After happily trying both cakes, I compared the similarities and differences to find out which one is better based on flavor, crumb, moistness, and more. I will explain my methodology in-depth at the end of this article, but for now let's get to the tasty results my criteria revealed. Honestly, I was a bit surprised at what I discovered, and you might be, too. Keep reading to learn how Duncan Hines and Betty Crocker performed in a head-to-head comparison so you can put any hesitancy behind you and grab the best boxed cake mix possible for your preferences.