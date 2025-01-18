The FDA Rules For Using A 'Healthy' Label On Foods

The word "healthy" gets bandied around a lot in relation to the food we eat. But what actually constitutes healthy food? On December 19, 2024, the FDA clarified the matter, defining what it considers appropriate to merit the term.

To be designated a healthy food under the FDA's guidelines, a product must include a prescribed amount of ingredients from at least one food group or subgroup outlined in the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, a document published by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. These food groups include fruits, vegetables, grains, dairy, and protein foods. To qualify, a food item must also adhere to strict limits on added sugars, saturated fats, and sodium content.

Looking more closely at the criteria defining a "healthy" food by the agency's standards, the fruits and vegetables category includes fresh, frozen, and canned produce, as well as dried fruits and 100% juices. Grains encompass whole grains and whole-grain products, along with enriched refined grains and enriched refined-grain products. So, it's possible that some of your favorite pasta recipes for easy weeknight dinners still fit within the healthy category.

The dairy classification has been expanded to include lactose-free and reduced-lactose milk products, as well as fortified soy beverages. However, the products must primarily be low-fat or fat-free. The definition of "protein foods" includes lean and low-fat meats and poultry, eggs from various bird species (making lesser-used options like turkey eggs fair game for the healthy label), and unsalted nuts, nut butters, seeds, and soy-based foods.