The Fast Food Chain You're Most Likely To Find In US Airports Isn't McDonald's Or Subway

Airport terminals are looking more and more like shopping malls these days, with stores and restaurants everywhere you turn and even entertainment attractions like museums, movie theaters, and art exhibits. Just like any upscale shopping complex, major airports feature both sit-down restaurants that are on the trendier side and plentiful fast-food options for those seeking a quick bite. In terms of fast-food offerings, many of the same franchises that fill large cities across the United States can also be found in major airports. But which among them has the most prevalent presence when you're seeking a speedy meal between flights? The answer may surprise you.

While dominant chains like McDonald's and Subway may immediately spring to mind, the fast-food franchise that actually has the biggest presence in U.S. airports is Chick-fil-A, with locations in 41% of the country's largest airports. Across 60 of the nation's biggest air travel facilities, the popular chicken chain operates 35 locations spread among them, per travel information site Upgraded Points.

All things considered, Chick-fil-A isn't a bad way to dine while traveling. The chain has a reputation for good customer service and caring about satisfied patrons. It is also a noted spot for gluten-free diners and, despite the fried chicken premise, prides itself on offering fresh, simple, quality ingredients. There are plentiful choices on the menu in terms of lighter fare, providing options that are filling but won't give you food fatigue or make you feel like you loaded up on greasy food just before boarding a long flight.