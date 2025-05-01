The Fast Food Chain With The Most Locations In The US Has Quickly Been Shrinking

The sandwich giant Subway seems to be everywhere — largely, because it is. The quick-bite company has held strong as the fast food chain with the most locations in the United States. However, its lead over other big players is ever-shrinking, as Subway continues shuttering restaurants across the country. In 2024 alone, the sandwich chain closed 631 domestic locations.

As of May 2025, Subway's restaurant locator page listed over 20,000 active locations in the U.S. — that's still more than global burger dominator McDonald's, which totaled at just over 13,500 operational restaurants nationwide as of March 2025 (via ScrapeHero). But, for Subway, this total is a big drop compared to where the franchise used to be. In 2015, the brand had an all-time high of over 27,000 U.S. locations, per QSR magazine. But each year has seen more and more closures for the sub chain — though, unlike other companies that have filed for bankruptcy or shuttered restaurant locations out of necessity, Subway's closures seem to be deliberate and strategic.

A spokesperson for the company told QSR that it's taking a "smart growth" approach, which involves both opening new restaurants and closing or relocating existing ones. Though the chain has shut down hundreds of U.S. locations in recent years, Subway continues to expand globally. An October 2024 press release issued by the company announced it has forged agreements to open over 10,000 new restaurants internationally, with more to come.