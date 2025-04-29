The Music Legend Who May Have Inspired The Donut Burger

There have been countless fast food trends over the years that have flirted with the line between edible and excessive. From chicken sandwiches where fried filets serve as bread, to hot dog-stuffed pizza crust and bright orange nacho cheese-blasted tacos, these Frankenstein-like creations have dominated take-out culture by pushing culinary boundaries. One of the most deliciously decadent fast food fusions to make its way into the mainstream is the donut burger, a juicy bacon cheeseburger stacked in between a glazed donut. Also known as the Luther Burger, this gluttonous delight is said to have been inspired (and possibly invented) by none other than the dearly departed R&B legend Luther Vandross.

According to rumor, Vandross created the concoction after running out of burger buns, deciding to employ a pair of Krispy Kreme donuts as a substitute. Although donuts as buns lack the proper structural integrity to keep a burger from falling apart (much like brioche buns loathed by the late Anthony Bourdain), the sheer novelty of the dish has catapulted it into mainstream popularity. In 2006, The Luther Burger was even featured in an episode of the hit animated series "The Boondocks" where patriarch Robert Freeman served the addictive sandwich at his up-and-coming soul food restaurant. Even though the episode ends with the restaurant shuttering due to health-related lawsuits, there have been many real-life iterations of the infamous Luther Burger, including a controversial Burger King version that can only be found in Ecuador.