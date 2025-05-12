Crumbl Just Announced Mini Desserts: Here Are The Fun-Sized Sweets To Expect

Crumbl fans who hate sharing their sweet treats but can never finish a whole dessert by themselves can now rejoice — Mini Desserts are here! Since opening in 2017, Crumbl has slowly built up their menu from deluxe cookies to decadent cakes and brownies; and now their desserts are being offered in miniature form all week long, except Sundays when the store is closed. This means that customers will get access to each week's unique flavors in both big and bite-sized batches which are perfect for sampling new flavors.

As Sawyer Hemsley, co-founder and chief branding officer said in a press release, "Sometimes you just need a little something to sweeten your day, and that's exactly what our Mini Desserts are all about." Launching the new minis line, Crumbl is offering a mini Tres Leches Cake and a new Chocolate Hazelnut Cheesecake in mini size.

With over 1,050 locations across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico, Crumbl fans far and wide will be able to take advantage of these new minis. Unlike the normal size cookies sold solo or in groups of four, six, and twelve — the Mini Desserts can be purchased in groups of three, six, or twelve — a great option for feeding large parties with different tastes and dietary preferences. With new flavors rolled out each week, some may even feature celebrity favorites like the recent Kardahsian and Crumbl collab, there won't be a shortage of Mini Desserts to try.