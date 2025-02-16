14 Canned Ingredients That Will Seriously Upgrade Egg Salad

There's a time and place for basic egg salad, but adding fun ingredient twists keeps things interesting. It doesn't have to be complicated, either. In fact, there are a ton of canned ingredients that make a perfect addition to egg salad, especially if you count the ones that come in a tin and a glass jar as canned. If you think about it, when you can ingredients at home you seal them in glass jars, so why wouldn't you?

If you're looking to upgrade a basic egg salad containing just hard-boiled eggs, mayo, mustard, lemon, scallions, and chives, you've come to the right place. We searched through food blogs, chef recommendations, and more and found canned ingredients that you can seamlessly integrate into your next egg salad. A few of our recommendations also come from personal experience. Whether you want your recipe to remain vegetarian or prefer turning up the protein with added meats, you have plenty of options. Keep reading to discover what we learned and you'll never fall short of ways to elevate a basic egg salad again.