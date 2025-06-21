The Vintage Fast Food Burger Joint That Never Made It Past The Northeast

In a world where McDonald's circles the globe with over 41,800 locations, regional burger joints — with their limited menus and even more limited restaurant numbers — are tiny by comparison, a mere drop in a bucket, whereas these huge chains are more like a hose spray. Still, people wax nostalgic for the old days, and there is no deeper a cut than Winky's Hamburgers, established in 1962 and open for business for 20 years before filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Never heard of it? That's because the chain, founded in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, only spread to two other states: Ohio and West Virginia.

In 1977, at the apex of its operations, Winky's had 42 restaurants — the last new one opening in downtown Pittsburgh — and could employ over 100 workers at just one location. The chain, which was started by two brothers who began their business enterprise with a meat supply company called Jiffy Steak before expanding to include the fast food element, was actually able to supply its own beef for the burgers.

While it worked for a while, gradually the rise of national burger chains — like McDonald's — cut into its profits, leading to debts of over $500,000. Winky's entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy in February 1982, with a judge approving its plans to repay its creditors a year later.