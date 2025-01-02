Which Types Of Flour Can You Store In The Freezer?

In case you haven't heard, there are several places to keep your flour in addition to the good old pantry. Storing flour in the freezer is becoming a norm, but it depends on the type of flour you have and how you intend to use it. At room temperature, you can typically expect flour to last one month (whole-grain flour) to three months (white flour). If left in a cooler environment, it can last three to six months. Freezing flour is probably one of the wisest ways to prevent it from going bad as doing so increases its shelf life to two years for white flour and about a year for whole-grain flour.

Specific types of flour flourish especially while chilled. If you love gluten-free flour and different types of nut flour, you might want to save a spot in the freezer. Keeping these flours fresh and delicious (for, say, all the no-bake snickerdoodle cookie dough balls you go overboard making) is important to avoid the rancid flavor of spoiled nuts.

Garbanzo flour (or chickpea flour) is an incredibly versatile flour to keep in your kitchen, but it must be kept out of direct sunlight and in a dry and cool place. In this case, the freezer may be your best bet for staying fresh. Freezing flour is also a great way to combat the presence of pests and mites that may grow within your package.