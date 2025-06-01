What Happens If You Add Too Many Eggs To Baked Goods?

Eggs are an essential ingredient in many baked goods, including this recipe for brownie buckeye cookies or this chocolate cake with green tea confection. Both the yolks and the whites serve a purpose, influencing the flavor, texture, and even the lift of cakes and cookies. But if you're experimenting to create a new recipe or modifying an existing one by increasing the number of eggs, you might not like the outcome. Food Republic spoke on this topic with Marissa Stevens, recipe developer and food blogger at Pinch & Swirl, and she told us, "Too many eggs can make baked goods rubbery or overly firm."

She continued by saying that eggs help provide structure and richness, but only when a fine balance is achieved with fat and flour. "I've seen cookies come out oddly spongy when people add an extra egg thinking it'll make them softer — it usually backfires." She also described how, in delicate batters such as sponge cakes or shortbread, it changes the texture and flavor too much. You can tell you've added too many eggs to the dough while mixing if it's overly tacky, and you might fix it by adding a bit more flour to balance it — a few tablespoons per extra egg. Be sure to make a note on the recipe for next time so you don't replicate the mistake.