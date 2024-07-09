Audrey Hepburn's Favorite Cake Recipe Has An Aggressive Amount Of Eggs

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Throughout her life, Audrey Hepburn had a deep love of cooking, especially for her family and friends. According to her son, Luca Dotti, Hepburn never shied away from the sweeter things in life, having been known to indulge in her love of chocolate often (per People). The one thing that made her a star with friends and family was her famous flourless dark chocolate cake.

What made Hepburn's dark chocolate flourless cake such a blockbuster? Lots and lots of eggs. In "Audrey at Home," a cookbook/memoir written by her son, the actress's dark chocolate flourless cake calls for an aggressive eight separated eggs. Why so many? With the absence of flour in the cake, eggs pick up the slack in many ways, including the cake's structure, moisture, and richness. Eggs also solve a problem that often plagues gluten-free cakes, which is their inability to rise properly. Take, for example, the eggs in this flourless chocolate and red wine Swedish cake recipe, which act as a raising agent. When you whip the whites, it helps create volume that helps prevent the cake from flattening.