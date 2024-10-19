Why Sonic Fans Always Make Such A Big Deal Out Of The Ice

Sonic Drive-In is known for its shakes and slushes, and the chain also serves up favorites like its SuperSonic double cheeseburger, footlong quarter-pound Coney hot dog, and a seemingly infinite amount of drink combinations. The cherry Limeade is very popular, along with French vanilla cold brew iced coffee, and dirty Dr Pepper. You can thank Mormonism for dirty soda, but the viral pickles and Dr Pepper drink likely got its start on TikTok. What these beverages all have in common is that they're served over ice. But not just any ice — Sonic ice — aka the good ice, an ingredient in and of itself that has its own cult following. In fact, you can even order a cup of ice without a drink — that's how much of a demand there is for the stuff.

Properly known as nugget or soft pellet ice, it's also sometimes called cubelet, pearl, or hospital ice. What sets it apart from regular ice cubes or crushed ice is its small, rectangular shape, airy texture, and softness — the latter of which makes the ice pleasantly chewy. And there are a lot of people who are practically obsessed with chewing on it.

From a condition known as pica that is associated with anemia in pregnant people and causes a craving to chew on ice, to ASMR ice crunchers, TikTok is rife with videos of folks doing nothing more than chomping on Sonic ice, many of which have hundreds of thousands of views.