Why Sonic Fans Always Make Such A Big Deal Out Of The Ice
Sonic Drive-In is known for its shakes and slushes, and the chain also serves up favorites like its SuperSonic double cheeseburger, footlong quarter-pound Coney hot dog, and a seemingly infinite amount of drink combinations. The cherry Limeade is very popular, along with French vanilla cold brew iced coffee, and dirty Dr Pepper. You can thank Mormonism for dirty soda, but the viral pickles and Dr Pepper drink likely got its start on TikTok. What these beverages all have in common is that they're served over ice. But not just any ice — Sonic ice — aka the good ice, an ingredient in and of itself that has its own cult following. In fact, you can even order a cup of ice without a drink — that's how much of a demand there is for the stuff.
Properly known as nugget or soft pellet ice, it's also sometimes called cubelet, pearl, or hospital ice. What sets it apart from regular ice cubes or crushed ice is its small, rectangular shape, airy texture, and softness — the latter of which makes the ice pleasantly chewy. And there are a lot of people who are practically obsessed with chewing on it.
From a condition known as pica that is associated with anemia in pregnant people and causes a craving to chew on ice, to ASMR ice crunchers, TikTok is rife with videos of folks doing nothing more than chomping on Sonic ice, many of which have hundreds of thousands of views.
How to stay stocked up on Sonic ice
From smoked ice cubes for cocktails to the grilled ice cube trend in China, ice fads come and go. Nugget ice, however, has been at Sonic since the 1980s. Even celebrities like Matthew McConaughey can't get enough. The actor raved about it to Texas Monthly, where he described having searched for years for a home ice machine that could produce pellets like Sonic's. Countertop nugget ice makers can be purchased online, ranging in price from $70 to over $500. Popular models include the nugget ice maker by Antarctic Star, which comes in a variety of cute colors, and the compact Easyera nugget ice maker.
The convenience of having one at home is perfect for making mixed drinks, iced tea, and snow cones. Pellets are also great for foods presented on ice, such as seafood platters. Adherents of Sonic ice claim that it keeps drinks cool for longer, melts slowly, and, thanks to its air pockets that absorb a beverage's flavor, doesn't dilute drinks as it melts ... all of which make it impressive for serving at parties.
Aside from buying your own machine, you can actually purchase the ice by the bag directly from Sonic. You won't find it on the menu, but all you have to do is ask for it at the counter. Huge 10-pound bags cost just a few dollars, enough to keep you stocked for at least as long as it takes to chew through it all.