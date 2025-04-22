The Egg Trick You Need To Try For A Mess-Free Burger

Let's be real — a good breakfast burger is one of the best things you can eat, but it can also be one of the messiest. That first bite when the egg yolk pops, the bun shifts, and all the toppings slide can be a bit of a disaster. And who cares, right? You're there for a good time. But what if we had an epic egg trick that could give your burgers a major upgrade?

Instead of forming a regular round beef patty, use a biscuit mold to cut a ring out of the centre — giving it less of a burger shape and more of a donut shape. This hack works for both meat eaters or vegetarians alike, so if you're looking for the beef-free option, follow these steps with a plant-based swap like Beyond Meat, or get creative with homemade veggie burger recipes. Once you've chose your protein of choice, get to frying, and when the burger patty has started to sizzle in the pan, crack an egg into the hole. The egg will add a whole other element, a creamy and runny centre that seeps into the juicy meat for a major boost of flavor. Plus, eggs naturally help proteins bond, meaning your patty will hold together without needing fillers like breadcrumbs or extra seasoning. This trick is especially useful for those who prefer their burgers juicy rather than overworked and compacted.