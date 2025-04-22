The Egg Trick You Need To Try For A Mess-Free Burger
Let's be real — a good breakfast burger is one of the best things you can eat, but it can also be one of the messiest. That first bite when the egg yolk pops, the bun shifts, and all the toppings slide can be a bit of a disaster. And who cares, right? You're there for a good time. But what if we had an epic egg trick that could give your burgers a major upgrade?
Instead of forming a regular round beef patty, use a biscuit mold to cut a ring out of the centre — giving it less of a burger shape and more of a donut shape. This hack works for both meat eaters or vegetarians alike, so if you're looking for the beef-free option, follow these steps with a plant-based swap like Beyond Meat, or get creative with homemade veggie burger recipes. Once you've chose your protein of choice, get to frying, and when the burger patty has started to sizzle in the pan, crack an egg into the hole. The egg will add a whole other element, a creamy and runny centre that seeps into the juicy meat for a major boost of flavor. Plus, eggs naturally help proteins bond, meaning your patty will hold together without needing fillers like breadcrumbs or extra seasoning. This trick is especially useful for those who prefer their burgers juicy rather than overworked and compacted.
Next-level upgrades for your fried egg burger
What really makes this hack so brilliant isn't just the clever and mess-reducing construction of it — it's the multi-layered flavor experience it delivers. When you take a bite, at first it's just meat and bun like any other burger. But you know there's a fried egg sagely tucked inside the burger, and once you get there it'll be sharp and creamy all at once. As the yolk breaks open, it will spread like sauce, covering the rest of the burger. Of course, a perfectly fried egg is a subjective concept, so how runny you want your yolk will be up to you. It's always a good life hack to master how to fry an egg to your own standards.
Flavor-wise, however, runny yolk brings a deep and savory umami that will play off the natural richness of the beef. Want to elevate your breakfast burger even more? Make it a cheeseburger by melting some sharp cheddar over the patty, adding some crispy bacon, and throwing some caramelized onions on top. While the yolk is nice and saucy, don't forget a dollop of burger sauce to really set it off. And if you're feeling adventurous, try adding pickled jalapeños for a kick — or forget buns altogether and give your burgers better flavor with one bread swap.