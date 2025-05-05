Upgrade Your Homemade Burger With This Flavorful Compound Butter

Whether you want to show off at the next barbecue or you simply want to boost the flavor profile in your meal, there are plenty of ways you can amp up your burger. Sure, you can enhance your burger patties with a bit of tomato paste, or use Bobby Flay's potato chip trick for added crunch, but to find out how to really bring the flavor, Food Republic spoke to Chris Snider, the owner of Texas Tito's, Inc. His suggestion? Put a little pickle butter into your perfectly packed patty.

"Pickle butter gives a bright[,] salty-sour accent that contrasts great with a fatty, meaty patty," he said. Pickles are a natural pair for a burger, and adding a pat of butter is the best way to never eat dry burgers again. It's tart; it's luscious; it gives your burger that oozy, juicy quality we all crave — whether you've got a beef, chicken, or veggie patty as your base.

While Ina Garten folds cold butter into the patty itself, Snider had a different suggestion. "Putting pickle butter on a hot patty creates a glaze effect that envelops the meat as it melts and enhances the flavor of the entire burger," he explained. Instead of letting the butter melt into the meat as it cooks, allowing it to glaze a hot burger, you'll get pickle butter in every delicious bite. We're salivating already.