You're Making The Same 10 Mistakes When Cooking Eggplant Parmesan

There's nothing quite like a perfectly executed eggplant Parmesan. But it's a labor of love that requires patience, multiple steps, and careful attention to detail. You're dealing with salting, rinsing, breading, frying or baking (or roasting, according to Ina Garten), layering, and then baking again. Each of these techniques presents its own opportunities for things to go sideways, and even experienced home cooks can find themselves staring at a disappointing result after hours of work.

What makes this dish particularly tricky is that the mistakes are surprisingly easy to make. We're talking about seemingly small details that can completely transform your final dish. Skip one step, rush through another, or make a minor miscalculation with ingredients, and suddenly your beautiful eggplant Parmesan turns into a soggy, greasy, or tough disappointment.

Many of these errors seem minor in the moment. Using pre-grated cheese instead of fresh? What's the big deal? Skipping the salting step to save time? Surely it won't matter that much. But these apparently insignificant choices can have major impacts on your final result.

Here are the most common mistakes you should avoid to make sure all that hard work pays off. When eggplant Parmesan turns out perfectly, it's one of the most satisfying and delicious dishes you can make. Understanding these pitfalls will help ensure your next attempt achieves a perfect restaurant quality result every single time.