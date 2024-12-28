A 2-Ingredient Vegan Substitute For Parmesan Features A Health Food Staple

A nice sprinkle of parmesan is wonderful on so many dishes, from a piping-hot plate of spaghetti to a Caesar salad and beyond. It's one of the simplest ways to make canned green beans shine, and the shelf-stable variety is the controversial ingredient Alton Brown can't get enough of. But if you're living a vegan lifestyle, commercially available plant-based parmesan alternatives are limited. They're also not all created equal — some are highly processed, with significant amounts of preservatives, refined oils, added colors, and salt. Luckily, there's a quick, easy substitute you can make right at home using a health food staple: nutritional yeast.

This expert tip comes courtesy of Guy Vaknin, owner and chef at City Roots Hospitality in New York City. If you want to mimic the flavor of parmesan, Vaknin says this popular vegan ingredient is an ideal substitute. "Nutritional yeast can work to replicate the fragrant and pungent flavor of parmesan," he explains.

Achieving a similar taste is only the first part of making a good parmesan substitute — there is also a second consideration. "Of course, it does not mimic the texture," Vaknin notes. To achieve a consistency similar to the real thing, a second foundational ingredient of plant-based cooking comes into play: almond flour.