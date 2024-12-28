A 2-Ingredient Vegan Substitute For Parmesan Features A Health Food Staple
A nice sprinkle of parmesan is wonderful on so many dishes, from a piping-hot plate of spaghetti to a Caesar salad and beyond. It's one of the simplest ways to make canned green beans shine, and the shelf-stable variety is the controversial ingredient Alton Brown can't get enough of. But if you're living a vegan lifestyle, commercially available plant-based parmesan alternatives are limited. They're also not all created equal — some are highly processed, with significant amounts of preservatives, refined oils, added colors, and salt. Luckily, there's a quick, easy substitute you can make right at home using a health food staple: nutritional yeast.
This expert tip comes courtesy of Guy Vaknin, owner and chef at City Roots Hospitality in New York City. If you want to mimic the flavor of parmesan, Vaknin says this popular vegan ingredient is an ideal substitute. "Nutritional yeast can work to replicate the fragrant and pungent flavor of parmesan," he explains.
Achieving a similar taste is only the first part of making a good parmesan substitute — there is also a second consideration. "Of course, it does not mimic the texture," Vaknin notes. To achieve a consistency similar to the real thing, a second foundational ingredient of plant-based cooking comes into play: almond flour.
Making, using, and storing your vegan parmesan
If you're unfamiliar with nutritional yeast and how to use it, the answers are pretty straightforward. It's an inactivated form of yeast, specifically made to be used as a food product rather than a leavening agent. Its umami flavor is distinctly cheesy, making it a popular vegan ingredient for dishes that traditionally contain cheese. Using nutritional yeast in cooking is incredibly easy: You just add it in or sprinkle it on, like a spice. Incorporating it into your vegan parmesan is just as simple.
To make your plant-based cheese mixture, combine three tablespoons of nutritional yeast with every half cup of nut flour. You can use either blanched almond flour or almond meal — though almond meal will result in a darker color due to the presence of the skins, and may have a coarser texture. Pulse both ingredients together in a food processor, along with any added spices (we recommend salt and powdered or granulated garlic and onion), until the consistency resembles parmesan. Taste and adjust the yeast and seasoning amounts until the flavor suits your preferences.
Once your vegan cheese is ready, you can use it just like any regular parmesan from a shaker can. It's that simple! To store it, place it in an airtight container. It will remain good and usable for several weeks in the refrigerator, or up to four months in the freezer.