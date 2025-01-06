The Salting Rule You Should Follow When It Comes To Roasting Eggplant

Cooking with eggplant means facing the confusing "to salt or not to salt" question. The culinary advice has long been that you should salt eggplant before you cook it for better taste and texture, but is it really necessary? The answer isn't a clear-cut yes or no; it depends on how you plan to make the fruit – one of six that are always mistaken for vegetables.

Salt pulls liquid from water-heavy eggplant, which helps keep the flesh from soaking up too much oil and becoming saturated and greasy. That makes salting important when you're frying it or making it other ways with a hotter heat and quicker cooking time, like searing or grilling — when you want it crispy on the outside but silky soft inside. But if you're roasting or baking eggplant, both lower heat and longer cooking time methods, salting isn't necessary because the flesh has enough time to soften and become luscious and creamy without the extra help. Even so, removing some of the eggplant's liquid helps intensify the taste. So while it's not necessary to salt eggplant for roasting or baking, you can if you prefer the taste.

Another reason traditionally given for salting eggplant is that it reduces bitterness, but this no longer really applies. Agricultural methods like selective breeding have removed the trait, so most eggplants aren't bitter anymore – particularly if they're not large or old.