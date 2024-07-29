Patience Is The Key To Avoiding Soggy Fried Eggplant

When we're in peak eggplant season (although eggplant is luckily a vegetable available typically all year long), all the eggplant recipes come out to play. Eggplant rollatini? Yes, please. Using eggplant as an ingredient in lasagna? Absolutely. Making eggplant parm with Ina Garten's secret technique on repeat all year? Sign us up.

While eggplant is a versatile veggie, there's one mistake you might be making if you're frying it: not drawing out moisture. Since eggplant is made of 80–90% water, forgetting to release some of that moisture can lead to mushy results — and nobody wants to eat soggy fried eggplant.

To prepare your veggie, all you have to do is peel and slice it — and then sprinkle both sides with kosher salt. Let the eggplant rest for up to an hour (either in a bowl or on a baking sheet lined with paper towels), rinse off any lingering salt, and then pat it dry before proceeding with your recipe. You'll now have the perfect specimen for dredging and frying to crispy perfection — all thanks to a little patience.