Corned Beef Has No Corn - So Where Did Its Name Come From?

Rich, flavorful, and satisfyingly salty, corned beef is most famously served alongside a heaping helping of cabbage and potatoes. Thick slices of the cured meat are also commonly piled high onto rye bread and served with pickles at many Jewish deli counters. When it comes to canned corned beef, there are few preparations as satisfying as a potato- and egg-loaded corned beef hash, an American diner breakfast staple. Yet, despite the immense popularity of this delicious dish, there's often a lot of confusion about where the name comes from — especially since the dish itself has nothing to do with corn. To learn more about the history and nomenclature of corned beef, Food Republic spoke with Sarri Harper, owner of New York City's Carnegie Deli.

"The 'corn' refers to the old English word for coarse salt crystals — like kernels of corn — used to preserve meat before refrigeration," says Harper. Though the practice of salt-curing meat spans millennia, it wasn't until the mid-1600s that the term corned beef found its way into the common vernacular. In Britain, corned beef is generally considered to be the canned version of the dish, while the fresh preparation is referred to as salt beef. However, most Americans will distinguish salt beef from corned beef based on the use of spices. "Over time, spices were added [to corned beef], cooking methods refined, and brisket became the cut of choice, especially in Jewish delis," Harper says.