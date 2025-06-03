The Copycat Steak You Need For McDonald's Breakfast Sandwiches At Home
The steak, egg, and cheese sandwich in any form is a savory classic — especially the iterations that McDonald's is serving up in the early morning hours. The history of McDonald's breakfast reveals its vital role to the brand, as 24% of its daytime sales are from breakfast items, which include the fan-favorite Steak, Egg & Cheese Bagel. Sadly, McD's doesn't offer all-day breakfast anymore, so there's a chance you could miss this elusive menu offering. Luckily, there is a way to recreate the tasty offering, using the same ingredients.
TikToker Mike Haracz (who used to be a McDonald's corporate chef) shared the kind of steak you should be buying to recreate this favorite at home. It's called "Sirloin Break-away Beef Steak," from the brand Steak-EZE. This particular product is made from USDA-grade sirloin, and is pre-cut into thin strips. This insanely easy-to-cook packaged meat provides juicy, tender bites of steak that is ready in minutes — simply cook it directly from frozen in a frying pan. Haracz claimed that after comparing with McDonald's, this product is "the one" you are looking for to make an identical at-home version. It's important that the meat is a breakaway puck of frozen beef, not a sheet. However, finding this steak can be a little challenging. Some TikTok users reported its availability in food service stores like Restaurant Depot or at Sam's Club, but due to high demand, its presence on shelves may fluctuate.
Other ways to dupe McDonald's breakfast sandwiches at home
Another key to replicating McDonald's breakfast steak is using the proper seasonings, like McCormick Grill Mates Montreal Steak Seasoning for a garlicky, peppery punch. Pair the cooked steak with a freshly toasted bagel, a spread of savory breakfast sauce, sweet grilled onions, a folded egg, and a slice of melty American cheese for the ultimate copycat breakfast sammy that rivals the McDonald's offering.
While the Steak Egg & Cheese Bagel is a delicious pick, there are other breakfast sandwiches that McDonald's offers that you can reproduce at home using the same pre-made strips of meat. For example, you can achieve a copycat Steak Egg & Cheese McMuffin with just a swap of the bun and a different style of egg. Instead of folded, the egg on a McMuffin is freshly cracked, fried, and perfectly circular. So, you'll want to grab a stainless steel cookie cutter and follow these crucial steps to recreate the egg on a McDonald's McMuffin like a pro.
If sweet and savory is more your style, make a copycat steak egg & cheese McGriddle featuring the same inner elements layered between two syrup-dotted pancakes. For a worthy copycat, cook your pancakes in the same stainless cutter as the eggs (just make sure to drizzle in a bit of syrup while frying for a sweet surprise). The cooking mold keeps a uniform shape for stacking ingredients like the salty steak and eggs, which complement the sweet buttery pancake for a crave-worthy dupe.