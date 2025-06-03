The Copycat Steak You Need For McDonald's Breakfast Sandwiches At Home

The steak, egg, and cheese sandwich in any form is a savory classic — especially the iterations that McDonald's is serving up in the early morning hours. The history of McDonald's breakfast reveals its vital role to the brand, as 24% of its daytime sales are from breakfast items, which include the fan-favorite Steak, Egg & Cheese Bagel. Sadly, McD's doesn't offer all-day breakfast anymore, so there's a chance you could miss this elusive menu offering. Luckily, there is a way to recreate the tasty offering, using the same ingredients.

TikToker Mike Haracz (who used to be a McDonald's corporate chef) shared the kind of steak you should be buying to recreate this favorite at home. It's called "Sirloin Break-away Beef Steak," from the brand Steak-EZE. This particular product is made from USDA-grade sirloin, and is pre-cut into thin strips. This insanely easy-to-cook packaged meat provides juicy, tender bites of steak that is ready in minutes — simply cook it directly from frozen in a frying pan. Haracz claimed that after comparing with McDonald's, this product is "the one" you are looking for to make an identical at-home version. It's important that the meat is a breakaway puck of frozen beef, not a sheet. However, finding this steak can be a little challenging. Some TikTok users reported its availability in food service stores like Restaurant Depot or at Sam's Club, but due to high demand, its presence on shelves may fluctuate.