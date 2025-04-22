How To Recreate The Egg On A McDonald's McMuffin Like A Pro
There is no denying the delicious allure of a McDonald's Egg McMuffin (which is the only breakfast sandwich that has a fresh egg). With its rich egg, melty cheese, and salty breakfast meats, it's downright tasty.
However, achieving that perfectly shaped egg is arguably the most challenging part of recreating this classic breakfast sandwich. The good news — you can recreate the McDonald's egg with a round cookie mold, mason jar lid, or round stainless steel cutter.
As for cooking, simply crack the egg into whatever mold or ring you have, add some water to the pan, then place a lid on top of the frying pan to let the egg yolk and whites steam. Usually, the cooking process takes about one minute on medium heat. However, the key is ensuring the egg whites are cooked through (generally opaque in appearance). When it's all cooked, you're left with a fully cooked egg that features McDonald's signature rounded edges across the board.
Ways to customize your Egg McMuffin dupe
The traditional Egg McMuffin features egg, cheese, and Canadian bacon. If you want to make yours just like the original, it's as simple as toasting an English muffin with a spread of butter and layering it with the cooked egg, salty Canadian bacon, and a slice of savory American cheese. However, there's plenty of room to customize your breakfast sandwich to your liking. Change the Canadian style for traditional bacon for a fattier, crispier kick. An herbaceous sausage patty also works for incorporating a decadent, flavorful hearty addition to the classic sandwich (be sure to check out this ultimate ranking of popular breakfast sausage brands before choosing). If you'd rather stick to veggies, consider recreating this eggs Florentine breakfast sandwich that features a layer of bright sauteed spinach.
While switching up the meat is one customization, you can also try different cheeses for a range of flavors. For example, use a spicy pepper jack for a pop of zesty flavor. Yummy, mild mozzarella is another choice that provides a fresh, milky taste that pairs perfectly with juicy tomatoes and a pesto spread. Cheddar is another great pick that's super sharp and robust, and it's ideal for layering with all of the complementary savory breakfast meats.