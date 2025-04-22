How To Recreate The Egg On A McDonald's McMuffin Like A Pro

There is no denying the delicious allure of a McDonald's Egg McMuffin (which is the only breakfast sandwich that has a fresh egg). With its rich egg, melty cheese, and salty breakfast meats, it's downright tasty.

However, achieving that perfectly shaped egg is arguably the most challenging part of recreating this classic breakfast sandwich. The good news — you can recreate the McDonald's egg with a round cookie mold, mason jar lid, or round stainless steel cutter.

As for cooking, simply crack the egg into whatever mold or ring you have, add some water to the pan, then place a lid on top of the frying pan to let the egg yolk and whites steam. Usually, the cooking process takes about one minute on medium heat. However, the key is ensuring the egg whites are cooked through (generally opaque in appearance). When it's all cooked, you're left with a fully cooked egg that features McDonald's signature rounded edges across the board.