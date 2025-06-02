Do Tomahawk And Ribeye Steaks Come From The Same Cut Of Beef?

Have you ever seen a tomahawk steak and thought it looked familiar? That's because the meat itself is quite a common cut: the ribeye. Butchered from the rib section of a cow, the only real difference between the two is their presentation — and, specifically, the bone.

Bone-in steaks aren't more flavorful than boneless thanks to how they're most often cooked. A bone's flavor comes from the collagen in the connective tissue around it, which requires long exposure to low or medium heat to melt and infuse surrounding stocks and meats with flavor. Since steaks are almost always prepared with high-heat fast cooking methods, their bones won't have a chance to flavor the meat. The massive bone included with an axe-like tomahawk is purely for show — though it will extend the cooking time, as bones are a great insulator against heat.

This section of the cow has a remarkable mix of lean meat and fat and great marbling, making it Anthony Bourdain's preferred cut of steak. While tomahawks, ribeyes, and côte de boeuf are essentially the same thing, the rib section of the cow is a versatile portion of beef that butchers can break down in many ways to produce unique meats. From short ribs to prime rib, how the meat is prepared has as much impact on its flavor and required cooking method as the cow itself.