Alton Brown's Favorite Cut Of Roast For The Holidays Is Expensive But Classic
Many roasts make an impressive holiday centerpiece, but the standing rib roast is especially, well, special. It's Alton Brown's favorite — though, as he says, it's "an expensive hunk of meat" (per Alton Brown). Indeed, it tends to cost at least $100 and can be significantly more depending on size, which definitely makes it an expensive rather than cheap cut of steak.
The standing rib roast is sometimes known as prime rib, but this is because it is a prized primal cut and not to be confused with the USDA meat-grading system, which denotes quality and includes "prime," "choice," and "select" cuts. The term "prime rib" predates this classification, and though you might be able to get hold of a "prime" prime rib, these are even pricier — you could be looking at almost $1000 for a large USDA prime standing rib roast to serve 14.
The cut comes from the center of the rib section, and it's the same muscle responsible for other tasty cuts like New York strips or ribeyes. While prime rib can be boneless, a whole standing rib roast has six to seven ribs, which hold it in position as it "stands" during cooking (hence the name). Brown favors a smaller cut with three to four bones, for six to 10 guests. While it's not necessarily difficult to cook, the price and size can be daunting — but there are several tips to help deliver the best results.
How to cook a superior standing rib roast
Dry-aged meat can be especially expensive, but Alton Brown uses a skewer hack to dry-age steak that involves sitting the beef on multiple skewers or a rack over a tray in the fridge and covering it in dry towels or cheesecloth for three days. If you don't have time, he recommends seasoning the meat with salt and placing it on a rack in the fridge for 24 hours before cooking. Some chefs like to score the meat, so the salt can penetrate better.
Allow the beef to come to room temperature, which will help it cook more quickly and uniformly. For even cooking, give the meat a quick spell in a hot oven followed by a longer period to cook slowly at a much lower temperature. Or switch things up with a reverse sear — low-and-slow cooking followed by a blast in a hot oven. Alternatively, try Alton Brown's method, which involves starting the meat in a cold oven, setting it to 250 degrees Fahrenheit, and letting it cook for several hours.
A meat thermometer is essential for a roast this large, so you don't risk overcooking it. Follow David Rose's prime rib tip to prevent tough meat by removing it from the heat early to allow for carryover cooking — pull it at 125 degrees Fahrenheit for medium rare. And always let it rest well before carving — Anthony Bourdain's crucial tip for perfect steak, which gives the juiciest possible result.