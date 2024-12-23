Alton Brown's Favorite Cut Of Roast For The Holidays Is Expensive But Classic

Many roasts make an impressive holiday centerpiece, but the standing rib roast is especially, well, special. It's Alton Brown's favorite — though, as he says, it's "an expensive hunk of meat" (per Alton Brown). Indeed, it tends to cost at least $100 and can be significantly more depending on size, which definitely makes it an expensive rather than cheap cut of steak.

The standing rib roast is sometimes known as prime rib, but this is because it is a prized primal cut and not to be confused with the USDA meat-grading system, which denotes quality and includes "prime," "choice," and "select" cuts. The term "prime rib" predates this classification, and though you might be able to get hold of a "prime" prime rib, these are even pricier — you could be looking at almost $1000 for a large USDA prime standing rib roast to serve 14.

The cut comes from the center of the rib section, and it's the same muscle responsible for other tasty cuts like New York strips or ribeyes. While prime rib can be boneless, a whole standing rib roast has six to seven ribs, which hold it in position as it "stands" during cooking (hence the name). Brown favors a smaller cut with three to four bones, for six to 10 guests. While it's not necessarily difficult to cook, the price and size can be daunting — but there are several tips to help deliver the best results.