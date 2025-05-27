The Best And Worst Quality Of Chicken You'll Find At Fast Food Restaurants

For this analysis, we evaluated fast food chains based on specific quality criteria that indicate a brand prioritizes the quality of its chicken products. Our research focused on many things including sourcing transparency: Is it easy to trace where the brand purchases its chicken? Is the supply chain opaque or feel purposefully confusing? None of these brands were perfectly transparent, so we awarded the most points to those that shared the most information in the form of annual impact reports. Ingredient composition: Are all ingredients clearly listed? Are ingredient lists short, containing recognizable whole ingredients? Or are preservatives, gums, and fillers present? the highest-scoring brands contained very few ingredients beyond the chicken itself. Preparation method: Does the brand use fresh or frozen chicken? Is the chicken cooked onsite, or does it arrive pre-cooked?

We gave the highest marks to brands that cook fresh chicken onsite. Chicken welfare standards: Is the brand signed on to the Better Chicken Commitment, or does it follow an internal standard that is as rigorous? We awarded points for any public statement of chicken welfare goals and awarded the highest scores to brands that are audited or awarded by third-party organizations. Consistency across locations: We looked at customer reviews for three random locations in major markets to determine if customers in different cities have similar experiences. We also considered any major food quality scandals.

Each chain was scored on a scale of 1 to 5 for each category, with 5 being the highest quality. The highest-quality winners throughout our ranking share several characteristics. Each brand transparently lists its chicken sources. Each uses fresh chicken that is cooked in the restaurant. Most high-ranking brands are publicly committed to animal welfare, and customers rate the brands consistently well across multiple locations.