What Cuts Of Chicken Are Used In Fast Food Nuggets?

Fast food chicken nuggets are the basis of many a debate. On the one hand, people can't get enough of the crispy, juicy bites. On the other, the texture of the meat leads some people to be suspicious of the quality of the food they're ingesting. Primarily, chicken nuggets are made from white meat cuts like the breast or rib area, though sometimes dark meat cuts like the thigh are also used — yes, chicken has white and dark meat.

For the most part, restaurants do indeed use white meat cuts from the pectoral region like breast meat — though they are ground up and combined with other chicken parts like skeletal muscle and connective tissue. Across the board, breast meat is the most popular cut. White meat is the leanest while dark meat contains more fat. This makes thigh-based chicken nuggets juicier, but breast-based nuggets will be more substantial, and the juiciness can be compensated for by additives like vegetable oil.

The sources you encounter detailing what actually goes into fast food chicken nuggets will vary widely. Chains like McDonald's dedicate a whole Q&A section to burning questions on their famous McNuggets and even provide the ingredient list along with other nutritional information. While this level of transparency is commendable, it is worth noting that ingredient lists don't display ratios. It's true that ingredients are listed in order of highest concentration to lowest — though it does not mean that the first ingredient alone will necessarily constitute the biggest percentage of the final food item.