Old-Timey Desserts That Were Huge In The '60s

Food trends wax and wane with the times, with dishes falling in and out of vogue for a variety of reasons. The 1960s were a period rich with wondrous desserts, many of which have faded from the public consciousness. During the '60s, times were a'changin and women were entering the workforce in higher numbers than ever. As a result, desserts began to evolve. Food manufacturers observed the shift, and new products entered the market to either expedite the cooking process or eliminate it altogether.

American kitchens were obsessed with Jell-O, marshmallows, and using convenient canned fruits like pineapple to fashion quick, low-maintenance fare that could be quickly whipped up for a bite of something sweet after the family dinner. Additionally, chefs were inspired by international cuisines, many of which were brought to America's attention by Julia Child, leading to desserts with stunning presentations to be enjoyed on a celebratory evening out.

While these toothsome creations are not as "far out" as some other '60s era-dishes, such as gelatinized salad, they are equally as intriguing. Some seem due for a resurgence, while others — like Watergate dessert salad — seem best left in the dust. Cruise into the wild past of the 1960s to discover a realm of retro cakes, pies, and puddings. From fluffy, gelatinized fruit salads to high-end dishes set aflame, the swinging '60s were indeed a memorable decade for desserts.