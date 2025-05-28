The Canned Ingredient That Bobby Flay Loves To Keep On Hand

When it comes to cooking, having a well-stocked kitchen can make all the difference between a fine meal and a fantastic one — and keeping the right powerhouse pantry ingredients on hand is the simplest way to elevate any dish. The perfect pantry includes a solid combination of dry goods like flour, pasta, and rice, as well as a variety of oils, spices, sauces, and vinegars. Of course, no pantry is complete without a sizable stack of flavor-boosting canned and preserved items that can be whipped out for fast and flavorful meals. Even mega-chef and TV personality Bobby Flay keeps an array of canned goods in his pantry, with one salty ingredient standing out as his secret go-to: anchovies.

"I put anchovies in so many things and people don't know it, especially when I'm cooking seafood," says Flay in an Instagram video touring his massive walk-in pantry. "I crush up a bunch of anchovies [and] put it in the sauce. It just enhances it so much more." Anchovies also show up in Flay's favorite easy pasta dish, which comes together with just butter, pasta water, and a few filets of the briny tinned fish.