The Canned Ingredient That Bobby Flay Loves To Keep On Hand
When it comes to cooking, having a well-stocked kitchen can make all the difference between a fine meal and a fantastic one — and keeping the right powerhouse pantry ingredients on hand is the simplest way to elevate any dish. The perfect pantry includes a solid combination of dry goods like flour, pasta, and rice, as well as a variety of oils, spices, sauces, and vinegars. Of course, no pantry is complete without a sizable stack of flavor-boosting canned and preserved items that can be whipped out for fast and flavorful meals. Even mega-chef and TV personality Bobby Flay keeps an array of canned goods in his pantry, with one salty ingredient standing out as his secret go-to: anchovies.
"I put anchovies in so many things and people don't know it, especially when I'm cooking seafood," says Flay in an Instagram video touring his massive walk-in pantry. "I crush up a bunch of anchovies [and] put it in the sauce. It just enhances it so much more." Anchovies also show up in Flay's favorite easy pasta dish, which comes together with just butter, pasta water, and a few filets of the briny tinned fish.
Why you should always keep a tin of anchovies in your pantry
Anchovies are an amazing flavor-bomb ingredient — and one of the best canned meats that money can buy, which is why chefs like Bobby Flay keep them on hand. Not only do they have a rich and distinctive taste on their own, but when cooked, these tiny fish bring big savory flavor to whatever dish they find themselves in. You can easily spruce up your favorite store-bought spaghetti sauce by heating it on the stove with a couple sauteed anchovies. If you're not a fan of tomato-based sauces, some chopped anchovies can also bring greater depth when stirred into sauces like basil pesto or creamy Alfredo. When making homemade salad dressings, anchovies are a crucial ingredient for adding the perfect kick of umami to a luscious Caesar dressing or a tangy mustard vinaigrette.
For those who enjoy the unique fatty flavor of anchovies, consider placing an open tin on your next fish-focused charcuterie board. It may sound odd, but the salinity of anchovies pairs exceptionally well with breads, cheeses, and cured meats. This is exactly why anchovies also make a fantastic pizza topping, and can even take a loaf of frozen garlic bread to the next level. If it's too hard to choose only one way to enjoy the savory taste of these little delicacies, break out the food processor and whip up a batch of anchovy butter to add to whatever dish your heart desires.