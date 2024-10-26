Bobby Flay's Easy Pasta Dish Features A Tinned Italian Staple

Easy pasta recipes for speedy weeknight dinners are always welcome when you need comfort food fast — and Bobby Flay is a fan, too. One pasta recipe the chef enjoys cooking is inspired by a dish he tried at Roscioli, a restaurant in Rome. The rich savory flavor mainly comes from punchy anchovies and creamy butter. And with very few ingredients and a simple method, it's incredibly straightforward to whip up at home.

The sauce is made with only butter, anchovies, and pasta water. When gently heated so the butter and anchovies just start to melt together, it creates a flavorful silky mixture to toss the cooked noodles in. The finished dish of buttery glazed pasta is garnished with more anchovies for an umami-rich finish. "Then when you taste it, that's when the magic starts to happen," Flay says (via YouTube).

Roscioli's version is called burro e acciughe and is made with spaghetti, a sweet type of butter from Echiré in France (which is popular among chefs), and rye bread crumbs. Flay has slightly adjusted the recipe, as he revealed to Ina Garten on an episode of her podcast "Be My Guest." He makes it with fresh fettuccine, and serves it with chives and garlic-flavored breadcrumbs, finished with lemon zest for added brightness.